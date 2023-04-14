Almanac - Friday April 14, 2023

Today is Friday, the 14th of April of 2023,

April 14 is the 104th day of the year

261 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until summer begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:35:44 am

and the sun sets this evening at 7:45:24 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57°F.

The first low tide will be at 12:22 am at 3.13 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:46 am at 5.12 feet

The next low tide at 1:06 pm at -0.48 feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach at 8:21 pm at 4.71 feet

The Moon is currently 37% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days next Wednesday the 19th of April of 2023 at 9:12 pm

We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Children With Alopecia Day

Day of Silence

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Ex-Spouse Day

International Moment of Laughter Day

Look up at the Sky Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Dolphin Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists' Assistant Day

Reach as High as You Can Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1866 – Anne Sullivan, American educator (d. 1936)

1904 – John Gielgud, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2000)

1925 – Rod Steiger, American soldier and actor (d. 2002)

1932 – Loretta Lynn, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2022)

1936 – Frank Serpico, American-Italian soldier, police officer and lecturer

1940 – Julie Christie, English actress and activist

1941 – Pete Rose, American baseball player and manager

1973 – Adrien Brody, American actor

1977 – Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actress and producer

1775 – The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage, the first abolition society in North America, is organized in Philadelphia by Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Rush.

1816 – Bussa, a slave in British-ruled Barbados, leads a slave rebellion, for which he is remembered as the country's first national hero.

1865 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shot in Ford's Theatre by John Wilkes Booth; Lincoln dies the following day.

1894 – The first ever commercial motion picture house opens in New York City, United States. It uses ten Kinetoscopes, devices for peep-show viewing of films.

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic hits an iceberg in the North Atlantic and begins to sink.

2003 – The Human Genome Project is completed with 99% of the human genome sequenced to an accuracy of 99.99%.