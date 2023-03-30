© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday March 30, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM PDT
walkinthepark.jpg
NPS / Jacob W. Frank/ Yellowstone National Park
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A bull bison walks down the road along the Firehole River

Today is Thursday, the 30th of March of 2023,

March 30 is the 89th day of the year

276 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:48 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:31:41 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

Solar transit will be at 1:14:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.9°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:04 am at 3.22 feet

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:02 am at 4.76 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:43 pm at 0.30 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:02 pm at 4.49 feet

The Moon is 64% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 5th of April of 2023 at 9:35 pm

Today is….

Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day

National Doctors Day

National I am in Control Day

National Virtual Vacation Day

Pencil Day

Take a Walk in the Park Day

Turkey Neck Soup Day

World Bipolar Day

Today is also…

Land Day in Palestine

Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day in Trinidad and Tobago

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we are celebrating…

Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born today in 1839. A former slave, Bowser served as a undercover agent for Ulysses S. Grant by working as a servant in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. With the racial prejudice of the day, the assumption that slaves were illiterate and not intelligent, and the way slave servants were trained to seem invisible, Mary was able to glean considerable military intelligence by simply doing her job.

Also born on this day, March 30, 1855– Charlotte Johnson Baker, the first woman physician to practice medicine in San Diego. She practiced obstetrics and gynecology at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She lived until the year 1937.

Today’s birthdays include…

1135Maimonides, Spanish rabbi and philosopher (April 6 also proposed, d. 1204)

1746Francisco Goya, Spanish-French painter and sculptor (d. 1828)

1820Anna Sewell, English author (d. 1878)

1844Paul Verlaine, French poet (d. 1896)

1853Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890)

1863Mary Calkins, American philosopher and psychologist (d. 1930)

1880Seán O'Casey, Irish dramatist, playwright, and memoirist (d. 1964)

1882Melanie Klein, Austrian-English psychologist and author (d. 1960)

1902Brooke Astor, American socialite and philanthropist (d. 2007)

1913 – Richard Helms, American soldier and diplomat, 8th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 2002)

1913 – Frankie Laine, American singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1914Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)

1919McGeorge Bundy, American intelligence officer and diplomat, 6th United States National Security Advisor (d. 1996)

1930 – Rolf Harris, Australian singer-songwriter

1937Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1945Eric Clapton, English guitarist and singer-songwriter

1949Liza Frulla, Canadian talk show host and politician, 3rd Minister of Canadian Heritage

1949 – Naomi Sims, American model and author (d. 2009)

1950Janet Browne, English-American historian and academic

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor (d. 2022)

1956 – Paul Reiser, American actor and comedian

1956 – Shahla Sherkat, Iranian journalist and author

1957Marie-Christine Koundja, Chadian author and diplomat

1959Martina Cole, English television host and author

1960Laurie Graham, Canadian skier

1962 – MC Hammer, American rapper and actor

1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965Piers Morgan, English journalist and talk show host

1967 – Julie Richardson, New Zealand tennis player

1968Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter

1971Mari Holden, American cyclist

1972Mili Avital, Israeli-American actress

1979Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1984 – Samantha Stosur, Australian tennis player

1992Palak Muchhal, Indian playback singer

1993Anitta, Brazilian singer and entertainer

2001Anastasia Potapova, Russian tennis player

Also on this day in history…

1699Guru Gobind Singh establishes the Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

1818 – Physicist Augustin Fresnel reads a memoir on optical rotation to the French Academy of Sciences, reporting that when polarized light is "depolarized" by a Fresnel rhomb, its properties are preserved in any subsequent passage through an optically-rotating crystal or liquid.

1842Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.

1856 – The Treaty of Paris is signed, ending the Crimean War.

1861Discovery of the chemical elements: Sir William Crookes announces his discovery of thallium.

1867Alaska is purchased from Russia for $7.2 million, about two cents/acre ($4.19/km2), by United States Secretary of State William H. Seward.

1870Texas is readmitted to the United States Congress following Reconstruction.

1900Archaeologists in Knossos, Crete, discover the first clay tablet with hieroglyphic writing in a script later called Linear B.

1959Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.

2017SpaceX conducts the world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket.

2019Pope Francis visits Morocco.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
