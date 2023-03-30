Almanac - Thursday March 30, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 30th of March of 2023,

March 30 is the 89th day of the year

276 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:48 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:31:41 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

Solar transit will be at 1:14:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.9°F

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:04 am at 3.22 feet

The first high tide was earlier this hour at 6:02 am at 4.76 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 1:43 pm at 0.30 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:02 pm at 4.49 feet

The Moon is 64% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 5th of April of 2023 at 9:35 pm

Today is….

Grass is Always Browner on the Other Side of the Fence Day

National Doctors Day

National I am in Control Day

National Virtual Vacation Day

Pencil Day

Take a Walk in the Park Day

Turkey Neck Soup Day

World Bipolar Day

Today is also…

Land Day in Palestine

Spiritual Baptist/Shouter Liberation Day in Trinidad and Tobago

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

On this day in Women’s Herstory, we are celebrating…

Mary Elizabeth Bowser was born today in 1839. A former slave, Bowser served as a undercover agent for Ulysses S. Grant by working as a servant in the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. With the racial prejudice of the day, the assumption that slaves were illiterate and not intelligent, and the way slave servants were trained to seem invisible, Mary was able to glean considerable military intelligence by simply doing her job.

Also born on this day, March 30, 1855– Charlotte Johnson Baker, the first woman physician to practice medicine in San Diego. She practiced obstetrics and gynecology at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She lived until the year 1937.

Today’s birthdays include…

1135 – Maimonides, Spanish rabbi and philosopher (April 6 also proposed, d. 1204)

1746 – Francisco Goya, Spanish-French painter and sculptor (d. 1828)

1820 – Anna Sewell, English author (d. 1878)

1844 – Paul Verlaine, French poet (d. 1896)

1853 – Vincent van Gogh, Dutch-French painter and illustrator (d. 1890)

1863 – Mary Calkins, American philosopher and psychologist (d. 1930)

1880 – Seán O'Casey, Irish dramatist, playwright, and memoirist (d. 1964)

1882 – Melanie Klein, Austrian-English psychologist and author (d. 1960)

1902 – Brooke Astor, American socialite and philanthropist (d. 2007)

1913 – Richard Helms, American soldier and diplomat, 8th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 2002)

1913 – Frankie Laine, American singer-songwriter (d. 2007)

1914 – Sonny Boy Williamson I, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1948)

1919 – McGeorge Bundy, American intelligence officer and diplomat, 6th United States National Security Advisor (d. 1996)

1930 – Rolf Harris, Australian singer-songwriter

1937 – Warren Beatty, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Eric Clapton, English guitarist and singer-songwriter

1949 – Liza Frulla, Canadian talk show host and politician, 3rd Minister of Canadian Heritage

1949 – Naomi Sims, American model and author (d. 2009)

1950 – Janet Browne, English-American historian and academic

1950 – Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor (d. 2022)

1956 – Paul Reiser, American actor and comedian

1956 – Shahla Sherkat, Iranian journalist and author

1957 – Marie-Christine Koundja, Chadian author and diplomat

1959 – Martina Cole, English television host and author

1960 – Laurie Graham, Canadian skier

1962 – MC Hammer, American rapper and actor

1964 – Tracy Chapman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Piers Morgan, English journalist and talk show host

1967 – Julie Richardson, New Zealand tennis player

1968 – Celine Dion, Canadian singer-songwriter

1971 – Mari Holden, American cyclist

1972 – Mili Avital, Israeli-American actress

1979 – Norah Jones, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1984 – Samantha Stosur, Australian tennis player

1992 – Palak Muchhal, Indian playback singer

1993 – Anitta, Brazilian singer and entertainer

2001 – Anastasia Potapova, Russian tennis player

Also on this day in history…

1699 – Guru Gobind Singh establishes the Khalsa in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab.

1818 – Physicist Augustin Fresnel reads a memoir on optical rotation to the French Academy of Sciences, reporting that when polarized light is "depolarized" by a Fresnel rhomb, its properties are preserved in any subsequent passage through an optically-rotating crystal or liquid.

1842 – Ether anesthesia is used for the first time, in an operation by the American surgeon Dr. Crawford Long.

1856 – The Treaty of Paris is signed, ending the Crimean War.

1861 – Discovery of the chemical elements: Sir William Crookes announces his discovery of thallium.

1867 – Alaska is purchased from Russia for $7.2 million, about two cents/acre ($4.19/km2), by United States Secretary of State William H. Seward.

1870 – Texas is readmitted to the United States Congress following Reconstruction.

1900 – Archaeologists in Knossos, Crete, discover the first clay tablet with hieroglyphic writing in a script later called Linear B.

1959 – Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, flees Tibet for India.

2017 – SpaceX conducts the world's first reflight of an orbital class rocket.

2019 – Pope Francis visits Morocco.