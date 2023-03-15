Almanac - Wednesday March 15, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of March of 2023,

March 15 is the 74th day of the year

291 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20:36 am

and sunset will be at 7:17:48 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:19:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.9°F.

The first high tide was at 4:40 am at 5.60 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:25 pm at -0.10 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 8:12 pm at 4.12 feet

The Moon is currently 44.9% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 21st of March of 2023 at 10:23 am

Today is…

Dumbstruck Day

Everything You Think is Wrong Day

Ides of March

International Day Against Police Brutality

International Eat an Animal for PETA Day

National Brutus Day

National Egg Cream Day

National Peanut Lovers Day

National Pears Hélène Day

National Shoe the World Day

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

True Confessions Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Belarus

International Day To Combat Islamophobia

Joseph Jenkins Roberts' Birthday in Liberia

National Day, celebrating the Hungarian Revolution of 1848

World Consumer Rights Day

Youth Day in Palau

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

March 16, 1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne's The Scarlet Letter is published. Hawthorne's work explored women's societal roles in Puritan Boston.

1927 – The first Women's Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on The Isis in Oxford.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these women in history…

March 15, 1933 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born. She is the second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice and spent her legal career advocating for women's rights before taking the bench.

March 15, 1825 (1900) – Harriet E. Wilson, one of the first female African-American novelist, her novel Our Nig, or Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was published anonymously in 1859 in Boston, and was not widely known until it was discovered in 1982 by the scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

March 15, 1896 (1989) – Marion Cuthbert, helped found the National Association of College Women to fight discrimination in higher education (1932), wrote pathbreaking dissertation, “Education and Marginality: A Study of the Negro Woman College Graduate” (1942), secretary of the National Board of YWCA and member of NAACP and numerous peace and human rights boards

Eva Longoria, a popular actress known for her role in the Desperate Housewives and numerous films, was born today in 1975. Her philanthropic work with PADRES Contra el Cancer has also helped millions of families affected by the illness. Longoria is a huge political activist championing equal pay and diversity in Hollywood among other causes

1907 – Zarah Leander, Swedish actress and singer (d. 1981)

1921 – Madelyn Pugh, American television writer and producer (d. 2011)

1939 – Julie Tullis, English mountaineer (d. 1986)

1941 – Carolyn Hansson, Canadian materials engineer

1943 – Lynda La Plante, English actress, screenwriter, and author

1944 – Chi Cheng, Taiwanese runner

1948 – Kate Bornstein, American author and activist

1954 – Isobel Buchanan, Scottish soprano and actress

1955 – Dee Snider, American singer-songwriter

1965 – Sunetra Gupta, Indian epidemiologist, author, and academic

1968 – Kahimi Karie, Japanese singer

1968 – Sabrina Salerno, Italian singer-songwriter

1971 – Joanne Wise, English long jumper

1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress

1983 – Golda Marcus, Salvadoran swimmer

1993 – Alia Bhatt, British actress

Today is also the birthday of….

1767 – Andrew Jackson, American general, judge, and politician, 7th President of the United States (d. 1845)

1874 – Harold L. Ickes, American journalist and politician, United States Secretary of the Interior (d. 1952)

1912 – Lightnin' Hopkins, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)

1916 – Harry James, American trumpet player, bandleader, and actor (d. 1983)

1935 – Judd Hirsch, American actor

1935 – Jimmy Swaggart, American pastor and television host

1940 – Phil Lesh, American bassist

1943 – Sly Stone, American musician and record producer

1947 – Ry Cooder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Ben Okri, Nigerian poet and author

1968 – Mark McGrath, American singer-songwriter

1975 – will.i.am, American rapper, producer, and actor

Also on this day in history…

44 BC – The assassination of Julius Caesar takes place.

1917 – Tsar Nicholas II of Russia abdicates the Russian throne, ending the 304-year Romanov dynasty.

1951 – Iranian oil industry is nationalized.

1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to the Selma crisis, tells U.S. Congress "We shall overcome" while advocating the Voting Rights Act.

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev is elected as the first President of the Soviet Union.

2019 – Fifty-one people are killed in the Christchurch mosque shootings.

2019 – Beginning of the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests.

2019 – Approximately 1.4 million young people in 123 countries go on strike to protest climate change.