Almanac - Monday March 13, 2023
Today is Monday March 13, 2023
March 13 is the 72nd day of the year
293 days remain until the end of the year.
7 days until spring begins
The Sun rose this morning 7:25 am, Daylight Savings time
and the sun will set tonight at 7:13 pm
We will have 11 hours and 49 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.1°F.
The first low tide of the day will be at 9:55 AM at 0.33 feet
The next high tide of the day will be at 5:03 PM at 3.73 feet
and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:10 PM at 2.99 feet
The Moon is currently 65.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
The next quarter room will be tomorrow Tuesday March 14 at 6:44 am
Today is… Commonwealth Day
Donald Duck Day
Dribble to Work Day
Earmuff Day Fill Our
Staplers Day
K-9 Veterans Day
Ken Day
National Coconut Torte Day
National Good Samaritan Day
National Jewel Day
National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day
National Workplace Napping Day
Today is also…
Kasuga Matsuri at the Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan
National Elephant Day in Thailand
Africa Scout Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with these women in history…
La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers, was born today in 1898.She learned native dances all over the world, and founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater.
Susan Gerbi a biochemist, was born today in 1944. She helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication and researched the role of hormones in certain cancers.
Janet Flanner was born today March 13, 1892 journalist, wrote a weekly letter for the New Yorker from France under the name “Genet” (Frenchified “Janet”) for 50 years except for the Nazi occupation, was made a knight of the Legion of House (she died in 1978)
1798 – Abigail Fillmore, American wife of Millard Fillmore, 14th First Lady of the United States (d. 1853)
1908 – Myrtle Bachelder, American chemist and Women's Army Corps officer (d. 1997)
1951 – Charo, Spanish-American singer, guitarist, and actress
1995 – Mikaela Shiffrin, American skier
Also born on this day…
1884 – Hugh Walpole, New Zealand-English author and educator (d. 1941)
1921 – Al Jaffee, American cartoonist
1925 – Roy Haynes, American drummer and composer
1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1942 – Mahmoud Darwish, Palestinian poet and author (d. 2008)
1950 – William H. Macy, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1972 – Common, American rapper and actor
Also on this day in history…
1639 – Harvard College is named after clergyman John Harvard.
1845 – Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto receives its première performance in Leipzig with Ferdinand David as soloist.
1848 – The German revolutions of 1848–1849 begin in Vienna.
1862 – The Act Prohibiting the Return of Slaves is passed by the United States Congress, effectively annulling the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and setting the stage for the Emancipation Proclamation.
1930 – The news of the discovery of Pluto is announced by Lowell Observatory.
2020 – President Donald Trump declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a national emergency in the United States.