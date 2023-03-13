Almanac - Monday March 13, 2023

Today is Monday March 13, 2023

March 13 is the 72nd day of the year

293 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until spring begins

The Sun rose this morning 7:25 am, Daylight Savings time

and the sun will set tonight at 7:13 pm

We will have 11 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.1°F.

The first low tide of the day will be at 9:55 AM at 0.33 feet

The next high tide of the day will be at 5:03 PM at 3.73 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:10 PM at 2.99 feet

The Moon is currently 65.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

The next quarter room will be tomorrow Tuesday March 14 at 6:44 am

Today is… Commonwealth Day

Donald Duck Day

Dribble to Work Day

Earmuff Day Fill Our

Staplers Day

K-9 Veterans Day

Ken Day

National Coconut Torte Day

National Good Samaritan Day

National Jewel Day

National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Today is also…

Kasuga Matsuri at the Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan

National Elephant Day in Thailand

Africa Scout Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with these women in history…

La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers, was born today in 1898.She learned native dances all over the world, and founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater.

Susan Gerbi a biochemist, was born today in 1944. She helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication and researched the role of hormones in certain cancers.

Janet Flanner was born today March 13, 1892 journalist, wrote a weekly letter for the New Yorker from France under the name “Genet” (Frenchified “Janet”) for 50 years except for the Nazi occupation, was made a knight of the Legion of House (she died in 1978)

1798 – Abigail Fillmore, American wife of Millard Fillmore, 14th First Lady of the United States (d. 1853)

1908 – Myrtle Bachelder, American chemist and Women's Army Corps officer (d. 1997)

1951 – Charo, Spanish-American singer, guitarist, and actress

1995 – Mikaela Shiffrin, American skier

Also born on this day…

1884 – Hugh Walpole, New Zealand-English author and educator (d. 1941)

1921 – Al Jaffee, American cartoonist

1925 – Roy Haynes, American drummer and composer

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1942 – Mahmoud Darwish, Palestinian poet and author (d. 2008)

1950 – William H. Macy, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1972 – Common, American rapper and actor

Also on this day in history…

1639 – Harvard College is named after clergyman John Harvard.

1845 – Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto receives its première performance in Leipzig with Ferdinand David as soloist.

1848 – The German revolutions of 1848–1849 begin in Vienna.

1862 – The Act Prohibiting the Return of Slaves is passed by the United States Congress, effectively annulling the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and setting the stage for the Emancipation Proclamation.

1930 – The news of the discovery of Pluto is announced by Lowell Observatory.

2020 – President Donald Trump declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a national emergency in the United States.