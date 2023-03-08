Almanac - Wednesday March 8, 2023
Today is Wednesday, the 8th of March of 2023,
March 8 is the 67th day of the year
298 days remain until the end of the year.
11 days until spring begins
The sun rose in the last few minutes at 6:31:02 am
and the sun will set today at 6:11:08 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.3°F.
The solar transit will be at 12:21:05 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:07 am at 1.46 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:00 an at 5.23 feet
The next low tide at 5:17 pm at 0.42 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:46 pm at 5.25 feet
The Moon is currently 98.9 % visible
Yesterday was the full moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 14th of March of 2023 at 6:08 pm
Also known as International Working Women's Day
in 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.
in 1909 In accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America, the first National Woman's Day (NWD) was observed across the United States on February 28. Women continued to celebrate NWD on the last Sunday of February until 1913.
1910 In 1910 a second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen. Clara Zetkin , ther Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, proposed that every year in every country there should be a celebration on the same day - a Women's Day - to press for their demands.
1911 International Women's Day was honored the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on 19 March.
More than one million women and men attended IWD rallies campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination. Later in the year of 1911, we saw the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire in New York city and the women's Bread and Roses campaign in Lowell, Massachusetts.
In 1914, as the Great War in Europe was brewing, there was a march in London in support of women's suffrage on March 8, 1914. Sylvia Pankhurst was arrested in front of Charing Cross station on her way to speak in Trafalgar Square.
1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution , which was February 23 on the Julian calendar.
2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.
2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.
Discover What Your Name Means Day
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
Also on this day in history…
1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.
1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.
1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.
1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production.
1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.
1983 – While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".
2014 – In one of aviation's greatest mysteries, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying a total of 239 people, disappears en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The fate of the flight remains unknown.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1714 – Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1788)
1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908)
1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)
1858 – Ida Hunt Udall, American diarist and homesteader (d. 1915)
1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)
1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)
1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)
1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)
1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)
1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)
1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)
1921 – Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)
1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)
1924 – Anthony Caro, English sculptor and illustrator (d. 2013)
1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)
1930 – Douglas Hurd, English politician
1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator
1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)
1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader
1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer
1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)
1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)
1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper
1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer
1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)
1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor
1946 – Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1947 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter
1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)
1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer
1956 – Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)
1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1959 – Lester Holt, American journalist
1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor
1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress
1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author
1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1982 – Kat Von D, American tattoo artist and model
1985 – Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher
1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player
1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer
1996 – Matthew Hammelmann, Australian rules footballer
1997 – Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player
1998 – Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter