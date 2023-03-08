Almanac - Wednesday March 8, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of March of 2023,

March 8 is the 67th day of the year

298 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose in the last few minutes at 6:31:02 am

and the sun will set today at 6:11:08 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 49.3°F.

The solar transit will be at 12:21:05 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:07 am at 1.46 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:00 an at 5.23 feet

The next low tide at 5:17 pm at 0.42 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:46 pm at 5.25 feet

The Moon is currently 98.9 % visible

Yesterday was the full moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 14th of March of 2023 at 6:08 pm

International Women's Day

Also known as International Working Women's Day

in 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights.

in 1909 In accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America, the first National Woman's Day (NWD) was observed across the United States on February 28. Women continued to celebrate NWD on the last Sunday of February until 1913.

1910 In 1910 a second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen. Clara Zetkin , ther Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, proposed that every year in every country there should be a celebration on the same day - a Women's Day - to press for their demands.

1911 International Women's Day was honored the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on 19 March.

More than one million women and men attended IWD rallies campaigning for women's rights to work, vote, be trained, to hold public office and end discrimination. Later in the year of 1911, we saw the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire in New York city and the women's Bread and Roses campaign in Lowell, Massachusetts.

In 1914, as the Great War in Europe was brewing, there was a march in London in support of women's suffrage on March 8, 1914. Sylvia Pankhurst was arrested in front of Charing Cross station on her way to speak in Trafalgar Square.

1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution , which was February 23 on the Julian calendar.

2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.

2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

Girls Write Now Day

Discover What Your Name Means Day

National Be Nasty Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Proofreading Day

No Smoking Day (UK)

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Also on this day in history…

1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland.

1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.

1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.

1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd mark the beginning of the February Revolution (February 23 in the Julian calendar).

1950 – The iconic Volkswagen Type 2 "Bus" begins production.

1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.

1983 – While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".

2014 – In one of aviation's greatest mysteries, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying a total of 239 people, disappears en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The fate of the flight remains unknown.

2018 – The first Aurat March (social/political demonstration) was held being International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan, since then annually held across Pakistan and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi (My body, my choice), in demand for women's right to bodily autonomy and against gender-based violence came into vogue in Pakistan.

2021 – International Women's Day marches in Mexico become violent with 62 police officers and 19 civilians injured in Mexico City alone.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1714 – Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1788)

1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908)

1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)

1858 – Ida Hunt Udall, American diarist and homesteader (d. 1915)

1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)

1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)

1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)

1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)

1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)

1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)

1921 – Alan Hale Jr., American actor and restaurateur (d. 1990)

1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)

1924 – Anthony Caro, English sculptor and illustrator (d. 2013)

1924 – Addie L. Wyatt, American civil rights activist and labor leader (d. 2012)

1930 – Douglas Hurd, English politician

1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator

1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)

1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader

1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer

1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)

1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)

1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper

1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer

1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)

1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Randy Meisner, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1947 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter

1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)

1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer

1956 – Laurie Cunningham, English footballer (d. 1989)

1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1959 – Lester Holt, American journalist

1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor

1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress

1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author

1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1982 – Kat Von D, American tattoo artist and model

1985 – Maria Ohisalo, Finnish politician and researcher

1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player

1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer

1996 – Matthew Hammelmann, Australian rules footballer

1997 – Tijana Bošković, Serbian volleyball player

1998 – Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter