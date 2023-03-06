Almanac - Monday March 6, 2023
Today is Monday, 6th of March of 2023,
March 6 is the 65th day of the year
300 days remain until the end of the year.
and 13 days until spring begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:33:56 am
and the sun sets this evening at 6:09:11 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:21:33 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.
We had a low tide early this morning at 4:01 am at 2.05 feet
We’ll have a high tide this morning at 9:42 am at 5.57 feet
We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at minus zero point zero seven feet
and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:02 pm at 4.95 feet
The Moon is 99.1% visible
We can call it a full moon
We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am
The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon
Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil.
Alternatively, in the late 1700s,
Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—
which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.
The March full moon can also be called…
Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)
On this day in Women’s History…
March 6, 1986 – Georgia O’Keefe dies. She was a pre-eminent artist who laid the foundation for American modernism with her paintings of enlarged flowers and New Mexico landscapes.
March 6, 1924 (2006) – Born on this day, Sarah Caldwell, founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Opera Company of Boston
1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (d. 1809)
1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)
1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut
1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress
1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (d. 2021)
Today is…
National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day
Also on this day in history…
1836 – Texas Revolution: Battle of the Alamo: After a thirteen-day siege by an army of 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texas volunteers, including frontiersman Davy Crockett and colonel Jim Bowie, defending the Alamo are killed and the fort is captured.
1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules 7–2 in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case that the Constitution does not confer citizenship on black people.
1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.
1930 – International Unemployment Day demonstrations globally initiated by the Comintern.
1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.
1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosan as part of the Four Freedoms series.
1946 – Ho Chi Minh signs an agreement with France which recognizes Vietnam as an autonomous state in the Indochinese Federation and the French Union.
1951 – Cold War: The trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins.
1953 – Georgy Malenkov succeeds Joseph Stalin as Premier of the Soviet Union and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.
1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.
1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.
1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.
1975 – For the first time the Zapruder film of the assassination of John F. Kennedy is shown in motion to a national TV audience by Robert J. Groden and Dick Gregory.
1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.
2018 – Forbes names Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, for the first time, at $112 billion net worth.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)
1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)
1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (d. 1809)
1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)
1817 – Princess Clémentine of Orléans (d. 1907)
1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (d. 1893)
1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (d. 1957)
1884 – Molla Mallory, Norwegian-American tennis player (d. 1959)
1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)
1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (d. 1987)
1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (d. 2001)
1903 – Empress Kōjun of Japan (d. 2000)
1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)
1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)
1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (d. 1999)
1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 1969)
1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)
1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)
1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)
1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (d. 2012)
1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician
1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)
1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)
1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)
1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)
1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut
1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)
1940 – Joanna Miles, French-born American actress
1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic
1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress
1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (d. 2021)
1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter
1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress
1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist
1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic
1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic
1954 – Jeff Greenwald, American author, photographer, and monologist
1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (d. 2015)
1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer
1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter
1967 – Connie Britton, American actress
1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author
1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director
1972 – Shaquille O'Neal, American basketball player, actor, and rapper
1981 – Ellen Muth, American actress
1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player
1989 – Agnieszka Radwańska, Polish tennis player
1991 – Emma McDougall, English footballer (d. 2013)
1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player