Almanac - Monday March 6, 2023

Today is Monday, 6th of March of 2023,

March 6 is the 65th day of the year

300 days remain until the end of the year.

and 13 days until spring begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:33:56 am

and the sun sets this evening at 6:09:11 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:21:33 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

We had a low tide early this morning at 4:01 am at 2.05 feet

We’ll have a high tide this morning at 9:42 am at 5.57 feet

We’ll have a low tide this afternoon at minus zero point zero seven feet

and the final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:02 pm at 4.95 feet

The Moon is 99.1% visible

We can call it a full moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 7th of March of 2023 at 4:40 am

The March Full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon

Traditionally thought to be named after the earthworms of warming spring soil.

Alternatively, in the late 1700s,

Jonathan Carver wrote that this Moon actually refers to a different sort of “worm”—larvae—

which emerge from the bark of trees and other winter hideouts around this time.

The March full moon can also be called…

Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe) Eagle Moon (Cree) Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree) Snow Crust Moon (Anishinaabe) Sore Eyes Moon (Dakota, Lakota, Assiniboine) Sugar Moon (Ojibwe) Wind Strong Moon (Pueblo)

On this day in Women’s History…

March 6, 1986 – Georgia O’Keefe dies. She was a pre-eminent artist who laid the foundation for American modernism with her paintings of enlarged flowers and New Mexico landscapes.

March 6, 1924 (2006) – Born on this day, Sarah Caldwell, founder, conductor, and artistic director of the Opera Company of Boston

Today is…

Alamo Day

Casimir Pulaski Day

Fun Facts About Names Day

National Dentist's Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

Also on this day in history…

1836 – Texas Revolution: Battle of the Alamo: After a thirteen-day siege by an army of 3,000 Mexican troops, the 187 Texas volunteers, including frontiersman Davy Crockett and colonel Jim Bowie, defending the Alamo are killed and the fort is captured.

1857 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules 7–2 in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case that the Constitution does not confer citizenship on black people.

1899 – Bayer registers "Aspirin" as a trademark.

1930 – International Unemployment Day demonstrations globally initiated by the Comintern.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares a "bank holiday", closing all U.S. banks and freezing all financial transactions.

1943 – Norman Rockwell published Freedom from Want in The Saturday Evening Post with a matching essay by Carlos Bulosan as part of the Four Freedoms series.

1946 – Ho Chi Minh signs an agreement with France which recognizes Vietnam as an autonomous state in the Indochinese Federation and the French Union.

1951 – Cold War: The trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg begins.

1953 – Georgy Malenkov succeeds Joseph Stalin as Premier of the Soviet Union and First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1957 – Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan country to gain independence from the British.

1964 – Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad officially gives boxing champion Cassius Clay the name Muhammad Ali.

1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.

1970 – An explosion at the Weather Underground safe house in Greenwich Village kills three.

1975 – For the first time the Zapruder film of the assassination of John F. Kennedy is shown in motion to a national TV audience by Robert J. Groden and Dick Gregory.

1992 – The Michelangelo computer virus begins to affect computers.

2018 – Forbes names Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person, for the first time, at $112 billion net worth.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1475 – Michelangelo, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1564)

1619 – Cyrano de Bergerac, French author and playwright (d. 1655)

1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (d. 1809)

1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (d. 1861)

1817 – Princess Clémentine of Orléans (d. 1907)

1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (d. 1893)

1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (d. 1957)

1884 – Molla Mallory, Norwegian-American tennis player (d. 1959)

1893 – Furry Lewis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (d. 1987)

1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (d. 2001)

1903 – Empress Kōjun of Japan (d. 2000)

1905 – Bob Wills, American Western swing musician, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1975)

1906 – Lou Costello, American actor and comedian (d. 1959)

1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (d. 1999)

1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 1969)

1917 – Will Eisner, American illustrator and publisher (d. 2005)

1923 – Ed McMahon, American comedian, game show host, and announcer (d. 2009)

1923 – Wes Montgomery, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1968)

1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (d. 2012)

1926 – Alan Greenspan, American economist and politician

1927 – Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)

1929 – Tom Foley, American lawyer and politician, 57th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 2013)

1930 – Lorin Maazel, French-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 2014)

1936 – Marion Barry, American lawyer and politician, 2nd Mayor of the District of Columbia (d. 2014)

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut

1939 – Adam Osborne, Thai-Indian engineer and businessman, founded the Osborne Computer Corporation (d. 2003)

1940 – Joanna Miles, French-born American actress

1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (d. 2021)

1946 – David Gilmour, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Kiki Dee, English singer-songwriter

1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress

1947 – Rob Reiner, American actor, director, producer, and activist

1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic

1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic

1954 – Jeff Greenwald, American author, photographer, and monologist

1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (d. 2015)

1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer

1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter

1967 – Connie Britton, American actress

1967 – Glenn Greenwald, American journalist and author

1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director

1972 – Shaquille O'Neal, American basketball player, actor, and rapper

1981 – Ellen Muth, American actress

1988 – Agnes, Swedish singer

1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player

1989 – Agnieszka Radwańska, Polish tennis player

1991 – Emma McDougall, English footballer (d. 2013)

1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player