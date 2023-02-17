Almanac - Friday February 17, 2023
Today is Friday, the 17th of February of 2023,
February 17 is the 48th day of the year
317 days remain until the end of the year
30 days until spring begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:56:50 am
and sunset will be at 5:51:52 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 54 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 12:24:21 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F
The first low tide was at 1:34 am at 3.18 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:28 am at 6.57 feet
The next low tide at 2:48 pm at -1.18 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach rolls in at 9:53 pm at 4.87 feet
The Moon is currently 11% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm
On this day in Black History…
Feb. 17, 1870 - Congress passed resolution readmitting Mississippi on condition that it would never change its constitution to disenfranchise blacks.
1891 —Butter churn is patented. Inventor Albert Richardson created the tall wooden cylinder with a plunger handle to improve the butter-making process. Richardson realized the up-and-down movement caused oily parts of cream or milk to separate them from the water portions.
February 17, 1982, the great jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk died on this day in Englewood, NJ
Feb. 17, 1997 - Virginia House of Delegates votes unanimously to retire the state song, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginia," a tune that glorifies slavery.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1902 — Opera singer Marian Anderson is born in Philadelphia. Anderson performed at the Lincoln Memorial in an open-air recital after her concert at Constitution Hall, which was controlled by the Daughters of the American Revolution, was canceled after they refused to allow her to perform. At the age of 17, Anderson placed first over 299 other singers in the New York Philharmonic competition. In 1930, she traveled to Europe after she was awarded a Rosenwald Fellowship, allowing her to study abroad for a year. Three years later, she debuted in Berlin and performed 142 concerts in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Anderson signed with the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1955.
1936 — Happy birthday, Jim Brown. Over the course of his nine-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brown enjoyed four MVP seasons. The St. Simons Island, Georgia, native was a staunch civil rights activist and the founder of a plethora of organizations aimed at helping the disenfranchised.
1938 — Activist Mary Frances Berry is born in Nashville, Tennessee. Berry became the first woman to serve as a chancellor of a major research university at the University of Colorado Boulder. She has been active in the fight for civil rights, gender equality and social justice. During four presidential administrations, Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Berry was also the principal education official in the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
Feb. 17, 1963 - Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famed basketball player and former minor league baseball player, born in New York, N.Y.
Today’s birthday’s include…
1843 – Aaron Montgomery Ward, American businessman, founded Montgomery Ward (d. 1913)
1900 – Ruth Clifford, American actress (d. 1998)
1914 – Arthur Kennedy, American actor (d. 1990)
1920 – Annie Castor, American disability and communication disorder advocate (d. 2020)
1923 – Buddy DeFranco, American clarinet player and bandleader (d. 2014)
1925 – Hal Holbrook, American actor and director (d. 2021)
1929 – Chaim Potok, American rabbi and author (d. 2002)
1934 – Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage), Australian comedian, actor, and author
1940 – Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer-songwriter, actor, and producer (d. 2021)
1942 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (d. 1989)
1949 – Fred Frith, English guitarist and songwriter
1954 – Rene Russo, American actress
1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian singer-songwriter, accordion player, and pianist
1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips, American actor and director
1963 – Larry the Cable Guy, American comedian and voice actor
1963 – Michael Jordan, American basketball player and actor
1981 – Paris Hilton, American model, media personality, actress, singer, DJ, author and businesswoman
1991 – Ed Sheeran, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
Today is…
It’s also…
Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Kosovo in 2008, still partially recognized.
Also on this day in history….
1801 – United States presidential election: A tie in the Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr is resolved when Jefferson is elected President of the United States and Burr Vice President by the United States House of Representatives.
1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva found an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.
1867 – The first ship passes through the Suez Canal.
1959 – Project Vanguard: Vanguard 2: The first weather satellite is launched to measure cloud-cover distribution.
1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.
1974 – Robert K. Preston, a disgruntled U.S. Army private, buzzes the White House in a stolen helicopter.
1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.