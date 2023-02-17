Almanac - Friday February 17, 2023

Today is Friday, the 17th of February of 2023,

February 17 is the 48th day of the year

317 days remain until the end of the year

30 days until spring begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:56:50 am

and sunset will be at 5:51:52 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 54 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:24:21 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F

The first low tide was at 1:34 am at 3.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:28 am at 6.57 feet

The next low tide at 2:48 pm at -1.18 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach rolls in at 9:53 pm at 4.87 feet

The Moon is currently 11% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm

On this day in Black History…

Feb. 17, 1870 - Congress passed resolution readmitting Mississippi on condition that it would never change its constitution to disenfranchise blacks.

1891 —Butter churn is patented. Inventor Albert Richardson created the tall wooden cylinder with a plunger handle to improve the butter-making process. Richardson realized the up-and-down movement caused oily parts of cream or milk to separate them from the water portions.

February 17, 1982, the great jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Sphere Monk died on this day in Englewood, NJ

Feb. 17, 1997 - Virginia House of Delegates votes unanimously to retire the state song, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginia," a tune that glorifies slavery.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1902 — Opera singer Marian Anderson is born in Philadelphia. Anderson performed at the Lincoln Memorial in an open-air recital after her concert at Constitution Hall, which was controlled by the Daughters of the American Revolution, was canceled after they refused to allow her to perform. At the age of 17, Anderson placed first over 299 other singers in the New York Philharmonic competition. In 1930, she traveled to Europe after she was awarded a Rosenwald Fellowship, allowing her to study abroad for a year. Three years later, she debuted in Berlin and performed 142 concerts in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Anderson signed with the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1955.

1936 — Happy birthday, Jim Brown. Over the course of his nine-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brown enjoyed four MVP seasons. The St. Simons Island, Georgia, native was a staunch civil rights activist and the founder of a plethora of organizations aimed at helping the disenfranchised.

1938 — Activist Mary Frances Berry is born in Nashville, Tennessee. Berry became the first woman to serve as a chancellor of a major research university at the University of Colorado Boulder. She has been active in the fight for civil rights, gender equality and social justice. During four presidential administrations, Berry served as chairperson of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Berry was also the principal education official in the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare.

Feb. 17, 1963 - Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famed basketball player and former minor league baseball player, born in New York, N.Y.

Today’s birthday’s include…

1843 – Aaron Montgomery Ward, American businessman, founded Montgomery Ward (d. 1913)

1900 – Ruth Clifford, American actress (d. 1998)

1914 – Arthur Kennedy, American actor (d. 1990)

1920 – Annie Castor, American disability and communication disorder advocate (d. 2020)

1923 – Buddy DeFranco, American clarinet player and bandleader (d. 2014)

1925 – Hal Holbrook, American actor and director (d. 2021)

1929 – Chaim Potok, American rabbi and author (d. 2002)

1934 – Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage), Australian comedian, actor, and author

1940 – Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer-songwriter, actor, and producer (d. 2021)

1942 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (d. 1989)

1949 – Fred Frith, English guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Rene Russo, American actress

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian singer-songwriter, accordion player, and pianist

1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips, American actor and director

1963 – Larry the Cable Guy, American comedian and voice actor

1963 – Michael Jordan, American basketball player and actor

1981 – Paris Hilton, American model, media personality, actress, singer, DJ, author and businesswoman

1991 – Ed Sheeran, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

Today is…

Champion Crab Races Day

My Way Day

National Cabbage Day

National Café au Lait Day

National Caregivers Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National PTA Founders' Day

National Public Science Day

National Woman's Heart Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

Who Shall I Be Day

World Human Spirit Day

It’s also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Kosovo in 2008, still partially recognized.

Revolution Day (Libya)

Also on this day in history….

1801 – United States presidential election: A tie in the Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr is resolved when Jefferson is elected President of the United States and Burr Vice President by the United States House of Representatives.

1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva found an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

1867 – The first ship passes through the Suez Canal.

1959 – Project Vanguard: Vanguard 2: The first weather satellite is launched to measure cloud-cover distribution.

1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

1974 – Robert K. Preston, a disgruntled U.S. Army private, buzzes the White House in a stolen helicopter.

1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.