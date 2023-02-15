Almanac - Wednesday February 15, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of February of 2023

February 15 is the 46th day of the year

319 days remain until the end of the year

32 days until spring begins

The sun rises in a few minutes at 6:59:14 am

and sunset will be at 5:49:43 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:19 am at 6.02 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:00 pm at -0.26 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:29 pm at 4.29 feet

The Moon is currently 29.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 19th of February of 2023 at 11:06 pm

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1804, New Jersey began to abolish slavery.

Feb. 15, 1848 - Sarah Roberts barred from white school in Boston. Her father, Benjamin Roberts, filed the first school integration suit on her behalf. Feb. 15, 1851 - Black abolitionists invaded a Boston courtroom and rescued a fugitive slave.

– On this day in 1964, musician Louis Armstrong’s “Hello Dolly” becomes his first number one record.

– On this day in 1965, singer and pianist Nat King Cole died in Santa Monica, California.

Henry Lewis broke racial barriers on Feb. 15, 1968, when he was named director of the New Jersey Symphony, becoming the first Black conductor and music director of a major American orchestra. He also was the first African-American to conduct at New York's world-famous Metropolitan Opera.

Today is…

Annoy Squidward Day

National Gumdrop Day

National Hippo Day

National I Want Butterscotch Day

Remember the Maine Day

Singles Awareness Day

St. Skeletor's Day

Susan B. Anthony Day

on this day in 1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist, was born (d. 1906)

Today is also…

International Duties Memorial Day in Russia

John Frum Day in Vanuatu

Liberation Day in Afghanistan

National Flag of Canada Day in Canada

as it was on this day in 1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

Parinirvana Day, also celebrated on February 8 in Mahayana Buddhism

Statehood Day in Serbia

The ENIAC Day in Philadelphia

as it was on this day in 1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Total Defense Day in Singapore

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1564 – Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1642)

1812 – Charles Lewis Tiffany, American businessman, founded Tiffany & Co. (d. 1902)

1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist (d. 1906)

1874 – Ernest Shackleton, Anglo-Irish captain and explorer (d. 1922)

1883 – Sax Rohmer, English-American author (d. 1959)

1905 – Harold Arlen, American composer (d. 1986)

1907 – Jean Langlais, French organist and composer (d. 1991)

1907 – Cesar Romero, American actor (d. 1994)

1909 – Miep Gies, Austrian-Dutch humanitarian, helped hide Anne Frank and her family (d. 2010)

1914 – Hale Boggs, American lawyer and politician (d. 1972)

1918 – Allan Arbus, American actor and photographer (d. 2013)

1922 – John B. Anderson, Swedish-American lawyer and politician (d. 2017)

1923 – Yelena Bonner, Soviet-Russian activist (d. 2011)

1927 – Harvey Korman, American actor and comedian (d. 2008)

1929 – James R. Schlesinger, American economist and politician, 12th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2014)

1931 – Claire Bloom, English actress

1931 – Jonathan Steele, English journalist and author

1935 – Susan Brownmiller, American journalist and author

1935 – Roger B. Chaffee, American lieutenant, engineer, and astronaut (d. 1967)

1941 – Brian Holland, American songwriter and producer

1945 – Douglas Hofstadter, American author and academic

1946 – John Trudell, American author, poet, and actor (d. 2015)

1947 – John Adams, American composer

1948 – Art Spiegelman, Swedish-American cartoonist and critic

1951 – Melissa Manchester, American singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Jane Seymour, English-American actress, producer, and jewelry designer

1954 – Matt Groening, American animator, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Chris Farley, American comedian and actor (d. 1997)

Also on this day in history….

1764 – The city of St. Louis is established in Spanish Louisiana (now in Missouri, USA).

1870 – Stevens Institute of Technology is founded in New Jersey, US, and offers the first Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

1879 – Women's rights: US President Rutherford B. Hayes signs a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.

1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing about 274 of the ship's roughly 354 crew. The disaster pushes the United States to declare war on Spain.

1923 – Greece becomes the last European country to adopt the Gregorian calendar.

1925 – The 1925 serum run to Nome: The second delivery of serum arrives in Nome, Alaska.

1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

1954 – Canada and the United States agree to construct the Distant Early Warning Line, a system of radar stations in the far northern Arctic regions of Canada and Alaska.

1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.

1971 – The decimalisation of the currencies of the United Kingdom and Ireland is completed on Decimal Day.

1972 – Sound recordings are granted U.S. federal copyright protection for the first time.

2001 – The first draft of the complete human genome is published in Nature.

2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million and 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.

2013 – A meteor explodes over Russia, injuring 1,500 people as a shock wave blows out windows and rocks buildings. This happens unexpectedly only hours before the expected closest ever approach of the larger and unrelated asteroid 2012 DA14.