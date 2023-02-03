Almanac - Friday February 3, 2023

Today is Friday, the 3rd of February of 2023,

February 3 is the 34th day of the year

331 days remain until the end of the year

44 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:52 am

and sunset will be at 5:36:33 pm.

we will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F.

the first low tide will be at 3:04 am at 3.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am at 6.03 feet

The next low tide at 3:59 pm at -0.43 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:00 pm at 4.81 feet

The Moon is currently 95.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days Sunday the 5th of February of 2023 at 10:29 am

The February Full Moon is called the Full Snow Moon

February is typically a time of heavy snowfall.

Bald Eagle Moon (Cree)

Eagle Moon (Cree)

Month of the Bony Moon (Cherokee)

Hungry Moon (Cherokee)

Goose Moon (Haida)

Groundhog Moon (Algonquin)

Bear Moon (Ojibwe)

Black Bear Moon (Tlingit)

Raccoon Moon (Dakota)

Today is…

American Painters Day

Bubble Gum Day

Doggy Date Night

Elmo's Birthday

Four Chaplains Memorial Day

Give Kids a Smile Day

International Golden Retriever Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Cordova Ice Worm Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Patient Recognition Day

National Wear Red Day

National Wedding Ring Day

National Women Physicians Day

Take a Cruise Day

The Day the Music Died

1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed in a plane crash along with the pilot near Clear Lake, Iowa, an event later known as The Day the Music Died.

Today is also… Day of the Virgin of Suyapa (Honduras)

Four Chaplains Day (a Feast Day by the Episcopal Church)

Communist Party of Vietnam Foundation Anniversary (Vietnam)

Day of Finnish architecture and design, birthday of Alvar Aalto (Finland)

Heroes' Day (Mozambique)

Martyrs' Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Setsubun (Japan)

Veterans' Day (Thailand)

For Black History Month, Here are some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts:

1810 – Antonio Ruiz (El Negro Falucho), national hero of Buenos Aires, Argentina, dies for his country.

1874 – Blanche Kelso Bruce elected to a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate by the Mississippi legislature.

1920 – The Negro Baseball League founded.

1948 – Rosa Ingram and her fourteen and sixteen-year-old sons condemned to death for the alleged murder of a white Georgian. Mrs. Ingram said she acted in self-defense.

1948 – Laura Wheeler Waring, portrait painter and illustrator dies.

1956 – Autherine J. Lucy becomes the first black student to attend the University of Alabama. She was expelled three days later “for her own safety” in response to threats from a mob. In 1992 Autherine Lucy Foster graduated from the University with a master’s degree in education. The same day, her daughter, Grazia Foster, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in corporate finance.

1964 – School officials reported that 464,000 Black and Puerto Rican students boycotted New York City public schools. More than 267,000 were absent during second boycott, March 16.

1965 – Geraldine McCullough, a renowned sculptor and painter, wins the Widener Gold Medal award.

1981 – The Air Force Academy drops its ban on applicants with sickle cell trait.

1988 – In Montgomery, Alabama, Thomas Reed, president of the Alabama chapter of the NAACP, was arrested after he and 11 others attempted to strike a Confederate flag flying atop the state capitol building.

1989 – Tennis professional Lori McNeil defeated Chris Evert in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

1989 – Former Saint Louis Cardinals first baseman Bill White is named President of the National League. He is the first African American to head a major sports league.

1997 – Award-winning jazz drummer Tony Williams dies in Daly City, California

also, if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1736 – Johann Georg Albrechtsberger, Austrian composer and theorist (d. 1809)

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1847)

1811 – Horace Greeley, American journalist and politician (d. 1872)

1874 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, (d. 1946)

1894 – Norman Rockwell, American painter and illustrator (d. 1978)

1900 – Mabel Mercer, English-American singer (d. 1984)

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (d. 1934)

1907 – James A. Michener, American author and philanthropist (d. 1997)

1909 – Simone Weil, French mystic and philosopher (d. 1943)

1918 – Joey Bishop, American actor and producer (d. 2007)

1925 – Shelley Berman, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1935 – Johnny "Guitar" Watson, American blues, soul, and funk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1938 – Victor Buono, American actor (d. 1982)

1940 – Fran Tarkenton, American football player and sportscaster

1943 – Shawn Phillips, American-South African singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Jim Thorpe, American golfer

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, American actress

1969 – Beau Biden, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Delaware (d. 2015)

1977 – Daddy Yankee, American-Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer

1978 – Amal Clooney, British-Lebanese barrister and activist

Also on this day in history…

1690 – The colony of Massachusetts issues the first paper money in the Americas.

1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.

1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.

1918 – The Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco, California begins service as the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet (3,630 meters) long.

1958 – Founding of the Benelux Economic Union, creating a testing ground for a later European Economic Community.

1960 – British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan speaks of "a wind of change", signalling that his Government was likely to support decolonisation.

1961 – The United States Air Forces begins Operation Looking Glass, and over the next 30 years, a "Doomsday Plane" is always in the air, with the capability of taking direct control of the United States' bombers and missiles in the event of the destruction of the SAC's command post.

1966 – The Soviet Union's Luna 9 becomes the first spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon, and the first spacecraft to take pictures from the surface of the Moon.

1971 – New York Police Officer Frank Serpico is shot during a drug bust in Brooklyn and survives to later testify against police corruption.

1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.