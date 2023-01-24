Almanac - Tuesday January 24, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of January of 2023,

January 24 is the 24th day of the year

341 days remain until the end of the year

54 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:19:36 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:25:24 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:22:30 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:00 am at 5.45 feet

The first low tide was at 6:16 am at 2.15 feet

The next high tide at 12:06 pm at 6.29 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:52 pm at -0.86 feet

The Moon is 10.8 % visible

It’s a waxing crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 28th of January of 2023 at 7:19 am

Today is…

Beer Can Appreciation Day

Belly Laugh Day

Macintosh Computer Day

National "Just Do It" Day

National Compliment Day

National Edy's Pie Patent Day

National Lobster Thermidor Day

National Peanut Butter Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

Today is also…

Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Romania

Feast of Our Lady of Peace in the Roman Catholic Church

Feria de Alasitas in La Paz

Uttar Pradesh Day the state of Uttar Pradesh, India

National Girl Child Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1712 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (d. 1786)

1776 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German jurist, author, and composer (d. 1822)

1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)

1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)

1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)

1925 – Maria Tallchief, American ballerina and actress (d. 2013)

1926 – Ruth Asawa, American sculptor (d. 2013)

1930 – John Romita Sr., American comic book artist

1936 – Doug Kershaw, American fiddle player and singer

1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)

1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)

1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic

1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer

1966 – Julie Dreyfus, French actress

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1974 – Ed Helms, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Rokia Traoré, Malian singer

1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress, voice artist, comedian and writer

…and on this day in history…

1835 – Slaves in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, stage a revolt, which is instrumental in ending slavery there 50 years later.

1848 – James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.

1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.

1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.

1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

1987 – About 20,000 protestors march in a civil rights demonstration in Forsyth County, Georgia, United States.

2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.

2018 – Former doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of using his position to sexually abuse female gymnasts.