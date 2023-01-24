Almanac - Tuesday January 24, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 24th of January of 2023,
January 24 is the 24th day of the year
341 days remain until the end of the year
54 days until spring begins
The sun rises this morning at 7:19:36 am
and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:25:24 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:22:30 pm.
The first high tide was at 1:00 am at 5.45 feet
The first low tide was at 6:16 am at 2.15 feet
The next high tide at 12:06 pm at 6.29 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:52 pm at -0.86 feet
The Moon is 10.8 % visible
It’s a waxing crescent moon
First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 28th of January of 2023 at 7:19 am
Today is…
National Lobster Thermidor Day
Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day
Today is also…
Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities in Romania
Feast of Our Lady of Peace in the Roman Catholic Church
Uttar Pradesh Day the state of Uttar Pradesh, India
National Girl Child Day in India
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1712 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (d. 1786)
1776 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German jurist, author, and composer (d. 1822)
1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)
1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)
1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)
1925 – Maria Tallchief, American ballerina and actress (d. 2013)
1926 – Ruth Asawa, American sculptor (d. 2013)
1930 – John Romita Sr., American comic book artist
1936 – Doug Kershaw, American fiddle player and singer
1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)
1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor
1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer
1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)
1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic
1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)
1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)
1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor
1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer
1966 – Julie Dreyfus, French actress
1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast
1974 – Ed Helms, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1974 – Rokia Traoré, Malian singer
1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress, voice artist, comedian and writer
…and on this day in history…
1835 – Slaves in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, stage a revolt, which is instrumental in ending slavery there 50 years later.
1848 – James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.
1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.
1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.
1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.
1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.
1987 – About 20,000 protestors march in a civil rights demonstration in Forsyth County, Georgia, United States.
2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.
2018 – Former doctor Larry Nassar is sentenced up to 175 years in prison after being found guilty of using his position to sexually abuse female gymnasts.