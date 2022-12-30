Almanac - Friday December 30, 2022
Today is Friday, the 30th of December of 2022,
December 30 is the 364th day of the year
one day remains until the end of the year.
79 days until spring begins
The sun will rise this morning at 7:24:56 am
and the sun will set will be at 5:00:51 pm
Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 12:12:53 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.
The first high tide was earlier this morning at 4:51 am at 5.77 feet
The first low tide will be later this morning at 11:31 am
The next high tide at 5:06 pm at 4.07 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:52 pm at 1.35 feet
The Moon is 55.6% visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Friday at 6th of January of 2023 at 3:08 pm
Today is…
Falling Needles Family Fest Day
Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute
National Bicarbonate of Soda Day
Today is also…
Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province in Slovakia
Rizal Day in The Philippines
(in 1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.)
The fifth day of Kwanzaa: today’s principle is Umoja, Unity Day
The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
That’ll be 6 Geese a Laying 5 Gold Rings 4 Colly Birds 3 French Hens 2 Turtle Doves and a Partridge in a Pear Tree
On this day in history…
1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.
1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.
1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)
1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)
1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)
1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)
1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1930 – Red Rhodes, American pedal steel guitarist (d. 1995)
1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)
1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)
1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor
1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster
1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)
1937 – Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)
1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)
1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)
1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet
1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host
1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Matt Lauer, American television journalist and anchor
1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright
1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host
1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State
1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer
1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman