Almanac - Friday December 30, 2022

Today is Friday, the 30th of December of 2022,

December 30 is the 364th day of the year

one day remains until the end of the year.

79 days until spring begins

The sun will rise this morning at 7:24:56 am

and the sun will set will be at 5:00:51 pm

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:12:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.

The first high tide was earlier this morning at 4:51 am at 5.77 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 11:31 am

The next high tide at 5:06 pm at 4.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:52 pm at 1.35 feet

The Moon is 55.6% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Friday at 6th of January of 2023 at 3:08 pm

Today is…

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

No Interruptions Day

Today is also…

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province in Slovakia

Rizal Day in The Philippines

(in 1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.)

The fifth day of Kwanzaa: today’s principle is Umoja, Unity Day

The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

That’ll be 6 Geese a Laying 5 Gold Rings 4 Colly Birds 3 French Hens 2 Turtle Doves and a Partridge in a Pear Tree

On this day in history…

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1930 – Red Rhodes, American pedal steel guitarist (d. 1995)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Matt Lauer, American television journalist and anchor

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman