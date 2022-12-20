Almanac - Tuesday December 20, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of December of 2022,

December 20 is the 354th day of the year

11 days remain until the end of the year.

Tomorrow Winter Begins!

Winter solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 1:47 PM on Wednesday, December 21

The sun will rise this morning in San Francisco at 7:21:12 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:54:27 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today!

The solar transit will be at 12:07:49 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.9°F.

The first low tide was at 1:09 am at 2.42 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:26 am at 6.44 feet

The next low tide at 2:35 pm at -0.44 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:25 pm at 4.47 feet

The Moon is currently 11.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 23rd of December of 2022 at 2:17 am

Today is…

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I's Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

International Human Solidarity Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

Sacagawea Day

Today is also…

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres in Réunion and French Guiana

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day in Macau

On this day in history…

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

1989 – The United States invasion of Panama deposes Manuel Noriega.

1995 – NATO begins peacekeeping in Bosnia.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years and 243 days.

2019 – The United States Space Force becomes the first new branch of the United States Armed Forces since 1947.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1868 – Harvey Samuel Firestone, American businessman, founded the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company (d. 1938)

1939 – Kim Weston, American soul singer

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1948 – Alan Parsons, English keyboard player and producer

1948 – Mitsuko Uchida, Japanese pianist

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist