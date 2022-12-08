Almanac - Thursday December 8, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 8th of December of 2022

December 8 is the 342nd day of the year

23 days remain until the end of the year.

13 days until winter solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12:58 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:01:54 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.5°F

The first low tide will be at 4:06 am at 3.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:49 am at 6.25 feet

The next low tide at 5:06 pm at -0.71 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:22 am at 4.80 feet

The Moon is 99.8% visible

It’s a Full Moon, 100% full last night at 8:08pm

It will become a waning gibbous moon

The December full moon is called the Full Cold Moon

This is the month when the winter cold fastens its grip and the nights become long and dark.

• Drift Clearing Moon

• Frost Exploding Trees Moon

• Hoar Frost Moon

• Little Spirit Moon

• Long Night Moon

• Mid-winter Moon

• Moon of the Popping Trees

• Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers

• Snow Moon

• Winter Maker Moon

Today is…

National Brownie Day

National Christmas Tree Day

National Lard Day

Pretend To Be a Time Traveler Day

Take it in the Ear Day

Today is also…

Battle Day on the Falkland Islands

Bodhi Day in Japan

CARICOM–Cuba Day in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Cuba

Constitution Day in Romania

Constitution Day in Uzbekistan

Day of Finnish Music in Finland

Hari-Kuyō in Kansai region, Japan

National Youth Day in Albania

Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Day in Ethiopia

On this day in history…

877 – Louis the Stammerer (son of Charles the Bald) is crowned king of the West Frankish Kingdom at Compiègne.

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare's play Othello.

1941 – World War II: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares December 7 to be "a date which will live in infamy", after which the U.S. declares war on Japan.

1980 – John Lennon is murdered by Mark David Chapman in front of The Dakota in New York City.

1987 – Cold War: The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is signed by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the White House.

1991 – The leaders of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine sign an agreement dissolving the Soviet Union and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States.

2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all seven continents.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

65 BC – Horace, Roman poet (d. 8 BC)

1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots, daughter of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise (d. 1587)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)

1890 – Bohuslav Martinů, Czech-American pianist and composer (d. 1959)

1894 – E. C. Segar, American cartoonist, created Popeye (d. 1938)

1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, American actor (d. 1976)

1913 – Delmore Schwartz, American poet and short story writer (d. 1966)

1914 – Floyd Tillman, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1922 – Jean Ritchie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2015)

1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)

1925 – Jimmy Smith, American organist (d. 2005)

1933 – Flip Wilson, American actor and comedian (d. 1998)

1936 – David Carradine, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2009)

1939 – Jerry Butler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – James Galway, Irish flute player

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)

1946 – Chava Alberstein, Polish-Israeli singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Gregg Allman, American musician (d. 2017)

1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer

1953 – Kim Basinger, American actress

1953 – Norman Finkelstein, American author, academic, and activist

1953 – Sam Kinison, American comedian (d. 1992)

1966 – Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter

1982 – Nicki Minaj, Trinidadian-American rapper and actress

1993 – AnnaSophia Robb, American actress

