Almanac - Monday November 21, 2022

Today is Monday, the 21st of November of 2022,

November 21 is the 325th day of the year

40 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in a few moments in San Francisco at 6:56:47 am

and the sun will set at 4:54:18 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 11:55:32 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F

The first low tide will be at 1:53 am at 1.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:13 am at 6.10 feet

The next low tide at 2:57 pm at 0.04 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:23 pm at 4.65 feet

The Moon is 7.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 23th of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Alascattalo Day

False Confession Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Red Mitten Day in Canada

National Stuffing Day

Pumpkin Pie Day

World Hello Day

World Television Day

Today is also…

Air Assault Forces Day in Ukraine

Armed Forces Day in Bangladesh

Armed Forces Day in Greece

On this day in history….

164 BCE – Judas Maccabeus, son of Mattathias of the Hasmonean family, restores the Temple in Jerusalem. This event is commemorated each year by the festival of Hanukkah.

1783 – In Paris, Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent d'Arlandes make the first untethered hot air balloon flight.

1877 – Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.

1900 – Claude Monet's paintings shown at Gallery Durand-Ruel in Paris.

1905 – Albert Einstein's paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

1918 – The Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 is passed, allowing women to stand for Parliament in the UK.

1922 – Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States Senator.

1942 – The completion of the Alaska Highway (also known as the Alcan Highway) is celebrated (however, the highway is not usable by standard road vehicles until 1943).

1959 – American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term "rock and roll" and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.

1969 – The first permanent ARPANET link is established between UCLA and SRI.

1986 – National Security Council member Oliver North and his secretary start to shred documents allegedly implicating them in the Iran–Contra affair.

1995 – The Dayton Agreement is initialed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, ending three and a half years of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2004 – The second round of the Ukrainian presidential election is held, giving rise to massive protests and controversy over the election's integrity.

2013 – Massive protests start in Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovych suspended signing the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement.

2017 – Robert Mugabe formally resigns as President of Zimbabwe, after thirty-seven years in office.

2019 – Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its "unbreakable" windows shatter during demonstration.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1694 – Voltaire, French writer and philosopher (d. 1778)

1834 – Hetty Green, American businesswoman and financier (d. 1916)

1903 – Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1904 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1969)

1924 – Joseph Campanella, American actor (d. 2018)

1929 – Marilyn French, American author and academic (d. 2009)

1937 – Marlo Thomas, American actress, producer, and activist

1944 – Dick Durbin, American lawyer and politician

1944 – Harold Ramis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1945 – Goldie Hawn, American actress, singer, and producer

1948 – George Zimmer, American businessman, founded Men's Wearhouse

1965 – Björk, Icelandic singer-songwriter