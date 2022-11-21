Almanac - Monday November 21, 2022
Today is Monday, the 21st of November of 2022,
November 21 is the 325th day of the year
40 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in a few moments in San Francisco at 6:56:47 am
and the sun will set at 4:54:18 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 11:55:32 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F
The first low tide will be at 1:53 am at 1.63 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:13 am at 6.10 feet
The next low tide at 2:57 pm at 0.04 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:23 pm at 4.65 feet
The Moon is 7.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 23th of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm
Today is…
National Red Mitten Day in Canada
Today is also…
Air Assault Forces Day in Ukraine
Armed Forces Day in Bangladesh
On this day in history….
164 BCE – Judas Maccabeus, son of Mattathias of the Hasmonean family, restores the Temple in Jerusalem. This event is commemorated each year by the festival of Hanukkah.
1783 – In Paris, Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent d'Arlandes make the first untethered hot air balloon flight.
1877 – Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.
1900 – Claude Monet's paintings shown at Gallery Durand-Ruel in Paris.
1905 – Albert Einstein's paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.
1918 – The Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 is passed, allowing women to stand for Parliament in the UK.
1922 – Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States Senator.
1942 – The completion of the Alaska Highway (also known as the Alcan Highway) is celebrated (however, the highway is not usable by standard road vehicles until 1943).
1959 – American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term "rock and roll" and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.
1969 – The first permanent ARPANET link is established between UCLA and SRI.
1986 – National Security Council member Oliver North and his secretary start to shred documents allegedly implicating them in the Iran–Contra affair.
1995 – The Dayton Agreement is initialed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, ending three and a half years of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
2004 – The second round of the Ukrainian presidential election is held, giving rise to massive protests and controversy over the election's integrity.
2013 – Massive protests start in Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovych suspended signing the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement.
2017 – Robert Mugabe formally resigns as President of Zimbabwe, after thirty-seven years in office.
2019 – Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its "unbreakable" windows shatter during demonstration.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1694 – Voltaire, French writer and philosopher (d. 1778)
1834 – Hetty Green, American businesswoman and financier (d. 1916)
1903 – Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)
1904 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1969)
1924 – Joseph Campanella, American actor (d. 2018)
1929 – Marilyn French, American author and academic (d. 2009)
1937 – Marlo Thomas, American actress, producer, and activist
1944 – Dick Durbin, American lawyer and politician
1944 – Harold Ramis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)
1945 – Goldie Hawn, American actress, singer, and producer
1948 – George Zimmer, American businessman, founded Men's Wearhouse