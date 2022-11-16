Almanac - Wednesday November 16, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 16th of November of 2022,

November 16 is the 320th day of the year

45 days remain until the end of the year.

35 days until The Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:51:31 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:57:11 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:54:21 am.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 55.9°F

The first high tide will be at 5:46 am at 4.69 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:20 am at 3.17 feet

The next high tide at 3:50 pm at 4.40 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:02 pm at 0.65 feet

The Moon is currently 50% visible

It’s been the third quarter moon early this morning at 5:27 am

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Geographic Information Systems Day

Have a Party With Your Bear Day

International Check Your Wipers Day

National Button Day

National Educational Support Professionals Day

National Fast Food Day

Today is also…

Day of Declaration of Sovereignty in Estonia

Volkstrauertag in Germany

Icelandic Language Day or Dagur íslenskrar tungu

International Day for Tolerance

Statia Day in Sint Eustatius in Caribbean Netherlands

On this day in history…

1904 – English engineer John Ambrose Fleming receives a patent for the thermionic valve (vacuum tube).

1920 – Qantas, Australia's national airline, is founded as Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited.

1933 – The United States and the Soviet Union establish formal diplomatic relations.

1938 – LSD is first synthesized by Albert Hofmann from ergotamine at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel.

1988 – In the first open election in more than a decade, voters in Pakistan elect populist candidate Benazir Bhutto to be Prime Minister of Pakistan.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

42 BC – Tiberius, Roman emperor (d. 37 AD)

1873 – W. C. Handy, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1958)

1895 – Paul Hindemith, German violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1963)

1907 – Burgess Meredith, American actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1997)

1930 – Chinua Achebe, Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic (d. 2013)

1946 – Terence McKenna, American botanist, philosopher, and author (d. 2000)

1953 – Griff Rhys Jones, Welsh comedian, actor, and author

1964 – Diana Krall, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist

1967 – Lisa Bonet, American actress and director

1977 – Oksana Baiul, Ukrainian-American figure skater

1993 – Pete Davidson, American comedian and actor