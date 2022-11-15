© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday November 15, 2022

Published November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST

Today is Tuesday, the 15th of November of 2022,

November 15 is the 319th day of the year

46 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in a minute at 6:50:27 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:57:51 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 56.3°F

Solar noon will be at 11:54:09 am.

The first high tide will be at 5:03 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:09 am at 3.53 feet

The next high tide at 2:37 pm at 4.65 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:07 pm at 0.51 feet

The Moon is currently 59.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 16th of November of 2022 at 5:27 am

Today is…

American Enterprise Day

America Recycles Day

Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

Day of the Imprisoned Writer

George Spelvin Day

I Love to Write Day

Little Red Wagon Day

National Bundt Day

National Entrepreneurs' Day

National Philanthropy Day

National Raisin Bran Cereal Day

National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day

Pack Your Mom's Lunch Day

Steve Irwin Day

Today is also…

Day of the German-speaking Community of Belgium

Independence Day, unilaterally declared in 1988. in Palestine

King's Feast in Belgium

National Tree Planting Day in Sri Lanka

Peace Day in Ivory Coast

Republic Proclamation Day in Brazil

Shichi-Go-San in Japan

The beginning of Winter Lent in the Eastern Orthodox church

On this day in history…

1926 – The NBC Radio Network opens with 24 stations.

1969 – Vietnam War: In Washington, D.C., 250,000-500,000 protesters staged a peaceful demonstration against the war, including a symbolic "March Against Death".

1971Intel releases the world's first commercial single-chip microprocessor, the 4004.

1976René Lévesque and the Parti Québécois take power to become the first Quebec government of the 20th century clearly in favor of independence.

2006Al Jazeera English launches worldwide.

2012Xi Jinping becomes General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and a new seven-member Politburo Standing Committee is inaugurated.

2013Sony releases the PlayStation 4 (PS4) game console.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1882Felix Frankfurter, Austrian-American lawyer and jurist (d. 1965)

1887 – Georgia O'Keeffe, American painter and educator (d. 1986)

1891W. Averell Harriman, American businessman and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Commerce (d. 1986)

1905Mantovani, Italian conductor and composer (d. 1980)

1916 – Bill Melendez, Mexican-American voice actor, animator, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1925Howard Baker, American lawyer, politician, and diplomat, 12th White House Chief of Staff (d. 2014)

1929Ed Asner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2021)

1932Petula Clark, English singer-songwriter and actress

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, American singer (d. 1972)

1933 – Theodore Roszak, American scholar and author (d. 2011)

1939 – Yaphet Kotto, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1940 – Sam Waterston, American actor

1941Rick Kemp, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1941 – Daniel Pinkwater, American author and illustrator

1942Daniel Barenboim, Argentinian-Israeli pianist and conductor

1947 – Bill Richardson, American politician and diplomat, 21st United States Ambassador to the United Nations[19]

1957 – Kevin Eubanks, American guitarist and composer

1967 – E-40, American rapper and actor

1968Ol' Dirty Bastard, American rapper and producer (d. 2004)

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991.
