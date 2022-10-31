Almanac - Monday October 31, 2022
Today is Monday, the 31th of October of 2022
October 31 is the 304th day of the year
61 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:34:33 am
and sunset will be at 6:11:16 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.
The first high tide was at 5:35 am at 4.74 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:08 am at 3.55 feet
The next high tide at 3:40 pm at 5.68 feet
and the final low tide at 11:07 pm at -0.32 feet
The Moon is currently 41.6% visible
It’s a waxing crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tonight at 11:37 pm
Today is…
National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day
National Knock-Knock Jokes Day
Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day
31st October is an Indian Hindi-language historical action drama about the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination which occurred on 31 October 1984
10/31 is a 2017 American anthology horror film consisting of five Halloween-themed short stories
Today is also…
Día de la Canción Criolla in Peru
Halloween and related celebrations:
Halloween in Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places
Hop-tu-Naa on the Isle of Man
Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere, Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere; begins on sunset of October 31 among the Gaels, Welsh people and Neopagan Wheel of the Year
The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 in Mexico
King Father's Birthday in Cambodia
Reformation Day in Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones
On this day in history…
1517 – Protestant Reformation: Martin Luther posts his 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg.
1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.
1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States
1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed.
1941 – World War II: The destroyer USS Reuben James is torpedoed by a German U-boat near Iceland, killing more than 100 U.S. Navy sailors. It is the first U.S. Navy vessel sunk by enemy action in WWII.
1961 – In the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's body is removed from the Lenin's Mausoleum, also known as the Lenin Tomb.
1999 – Yachtsman Jesse Martin returns to Melbourne after 11 months of circumnavigating the world, solo, non-stop and unassisted.
2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
1760 – Katsushika Hokusai, Japanese artist and printmaker (d. 1849)
1795 – John Keats, English poet (d. 1821)
1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) (d. 1975)
1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2001)
1920 – Dick Francis, Welsh-Caymanian jockey and author (d. 2010)
1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (d. 2004)
1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2004)
1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2012)
1930 – Michael Collins, American general, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2021)
1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist
1936 – Michael Landon, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)
1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress
1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (d. 2018)
1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian
1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1994)
1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist
1959 – Neal Stephenson, American author
1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor