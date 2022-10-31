Almanac - Monday October 31, 2022

Today is Monday, the 31th of October of 2022

October 31 is the 304th day of the year

61 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:34:33 am

and sunset will be at 6:11:16 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:35 am at 4.74 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:08 am at 3.55 feet

The next high tide at 3:40 pm at 5.68 feet

and the final low tide at 11:07 pm at -0.32 feet

The Moon is currently 41.6% visible

It’s a waxing crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tonight at 11:37 pm

Today is…

Books for Treats Day

Carve a Pumpkin Day

Girl Scout Founder's Day

Halloween

National Caramel Apple Day

National Doorbell Day

National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

National Knock-Knock Jokes Day

National Magic Day

Reformation Day

Samhain

Scare a Friend Day

Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Day

World Savings Day

31st October is an Indian Hindi-language historical action drama about the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination which occurred on 31 October 1984

10/31 is a 2017 American anthology horror film consisting of five Halloween-themed short stories

Today is also…

Día de la Canción Criolla in Peru

Halloween and related celebrations:

Allantide in Cornwall

Halloween in Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places

Hop-tu-Naa on the Isle of Man

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere, Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere; begins on sunset of October 31 among the Gaels, Welsh people and Neopagan Wheel of the Year

The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 in Mexico

King Father's Birthday in Cambodia

National Unity Day in India

Reformation Day in Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones

Saci Day in Brazil

On this day in history…

1517 – Protestant Reformation: Martin Luther posts his 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg.

1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.

1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States

1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed.

1941 – World War II: The destroyer USS Reuben James is torpedoed by a German U-boat near Iceland, killing more than 100 U.S. Navy sailors. It is the first U.S. Navy vessel sunk by enemy action in WWII.

1961 – In the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's body is removed from the Lenin's Mausoleum, also known as the Lenin Tomb.

1999 – Yachtsman Jesse Martin returns to Melbourne after 11 months of circumnavigating the world, solo, non-stop and unassisted.

2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1760 – Katsushika Hokusai, Japanese artist and printmaker (d. 1849)

1795 – John Keats, English poet (d. 1821)

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) (d. 1975)

1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2001)

1920 – Dick Francis, Welsh-Caymanian jockey and author (d. 2010)

1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (d. 2004)

1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2004)

1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2012)

1930 – Michael Collins, American general, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2021)

1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist

1936 – Michael Landon, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (d. 2018)

1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian

1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1994)

1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist

1959 – Neal Stephenson, American author

1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor