Almanac - Tuesday October 25, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of October of 2022

October 25 is the 298th day of the year

67 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:28:24 am

and sunset will be at 6:18:10 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:17 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:48 am at 1.57 feet

The next high tide at 11:00 am at 6.22 feet

The next low tide at 5:35 pm at -0.22 feet

The final high tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:09 am at 5.08 feet

The moon is 0% visible

It’s a new moon as of 3:49 early this morning

It will become a Waxing Crescent Moon

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Monday the 31th of October of 2022 at 11:37 pm

Today is…

International Artist Day

National Cartoonists Against Crime Day

National Greasy Foods Day

National I Care About You Day

Punk for a Day Day

Sourest Day

World Pasta Day

World Pizza Makers Day

Today is also…

Customs Officer's Day in Russia

Day of the Basque Country

Retrocession Day in Taiwan

Sovereignty Day in Slovenia

Thanksgiving Day in Grenada

On this day in history…

1760 – King George III succeeds to the British throne on the death of his grandfather George II.

1854 – The Battle of Balaclava takes place during the Crimean War. It is soon memorialized in verse as The Charge of the Light Brigade.

1917 – Old Style date of the October Revolution in Russia.

1940 – Benjamin O. Davis Sr. is named the first African American general in the United States Army.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis: Adlai Stevenson shows the United Nations Security Council reconnaissance photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles in Cuba.

1971 – The People's Republic of China replaces the Republic of China at the United Nations.

1983 – The United States and its Caribbean allies invade Grenada, six days after Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and several of his supporters are executed in a coup d'état.

2001 – Microsoft releases Windows XP, becoming one of Microsoft's most successful operating systems.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1825 – Johann Strauss II, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1899)

1838 – Georges Bizet, French pianist and composer (d. 1875)

1881 – Pablo Picasso, Spanish painter and sculptor (d. 1973)

1886 – Leo G. Carroll, English-American actor (d. 1972)

1886 – Karl Polanyi, Austro-Hungarian economist and historian (d. 1964)

1902 – Eddie Lang, American jazz guitarist (d. 1933)

1912 – Minnie Pearl, American entertainer and philanthropist (d. 1996)

1928 – Marion Ross, American actress

1930 – Harold Brodkey, American author and academic (d. 1996)

1939 – Sara Dylan, American actress and model

1944 – James Carville, American lawyer and political consultant

1950 – John Matuszak, American footballer (d. 1989)

1955 – Robin Eubanks, American trombonist and educator

1957 – Nancy Cartwright, American voice actress

1963 – Tracy Nelson, American actress

1969 – Samantha Bee, Canadian-American comedian and television host

1975 – Zadie Smith, English author and academic

1984 – Katy Perry, American singer-songwriter and actress