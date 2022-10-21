Almanac - Friday October 21, 2022

Today is Friday, the 21st of October of 2022,

October 21 is the 294th day of the year

71 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:24 am

and sunset will be at 6:23:10 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:47 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 64.2 degrees Farenheit today…

The first low tide will be at 2:36 am at 0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:18 am at 5.22 feet

The next low tide at 3:11 pm at 1.88 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:46 pm at 5.04 feet

The Moon is currently 16.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

It’s a New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

There will also be a Partial Solar Eclipse next Tuesday early morning but it will be visible mostly in Europe and western Asia

Today is…

"Back to the Future" Day

Apple Day

Babbling Day

Celebration of the Mind Day

Check Your Meds Day

Count Your Buttons Day

Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

Garbanzo Bean Day

Global Iodine Deficiency Disorders Prevention Day

International Day of the Nacho

National Mammography Day

National Pets for Veterans Day

National Pharmacy Buyer Day

National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

National Witch Hazel Day

Reptile Awareness Day

World Student Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Honduras

Egyptian Naval Day

Indian Police Commemoration Day

National Nurses' Day in Thailand

N-da-da-ye Day in Burundi

Overseas Chinese Day in Taiwan

Trafalgar Day (the British Empire in the 19th and early 20th century)

On this day in history…

1520 – Ferdinand Magellan discovers a strait now known as the Strait of Magellan.

1774 – The flag of Taunton, Massachusetts is the first to include the word "Liberty".

1824 – Portland cement is patented.

1854 – Florence Nightingale and a staff of 38 nurses are sent to the Crimean War.

1879 – Thomas Edison applies for a patent for his design for an incandescent light bulb.

1921 – President Warren G. Harding delivers the first speech by a sitting U.S. president against lynching in the Deep South.

1940 – The first edition of the Ernest Hemingway novel For Whom the Bell Tolls is published.

1945 – In the 1945 French legislative election French women vote for the first time.

1959 – In New York City, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum opens to the public.

1967 – The National Mobilization Committee to End the War in Vietnam organizes a march of fifty thousand people from the Lincoln Memorial to the Pentagon.

1983 – The metre is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second.

2011 – Iraq War: President Barack Obama announces that the withdrawal of United States troops from Iraq will be complete by the end of the year.

2019 – In Canada, the 2019 Canadian federal election ends, resulting in incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remaining in office, albeit with the Liberal Party in a minority government.

2021 – A shooting occurs on the set of the film Rust, in which actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop weapon which had been loaded, killing the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1772 – Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet, philosopher, and critic (d. 1834)

1833 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (d. 1896

1912 – Georg Solti, Hungarian-English conductor and director (d. 1997)

1917 – Dizzy Gillespie, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1993)

1925 – Celia Cruz, Cuban-American singer (d. 2003)

1935 – Derek Bell, Irish harp player, pianist, and songwriter (d. 2002)

1940 – Manfred Mann, South African-English keyboard player and producer

1941 – Steve Cropper, American guitarist, songwriter, producer, and actor

1942 – Elvin Bishop, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Tariq Ali, Pakistani historian and author

1949 – Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli captain and politician, 9th Prime Minister of Israel

1952 – Patti Davis, American actress and author

1952 – Brent Mydland, German-American keyboard player (d. 1990)

1956 – Carrie Fisher, American actress and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1976 – Josh Ritter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1980 – Kim Kardashian, American reality television personality, actress, model, businesswoman and socialite

1982 – Hari Kondabolu, American comedian, actor, and podcaster