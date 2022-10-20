© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday October 20, 2022

Published October 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM PDT
chickenwafflesvegan.jpg
Eliot Phillips
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Chicken and waffle at Flore Vegan

Today is Thursday, the 20th of October of 2022,

October 20 is the 293rd day of the year

72 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:25 am

And sunset will be at 6:24:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and one minute of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:56 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 63.9 degrees Farenheit today…

The first low tide will be at 1:56 am at 0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:53 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 2.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:52 pm at 4.94 feet

We will have a New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

We’ll also have a Partial Solar Eclipse but mostly visible in Europe and western Asia

Today is…

Community Media Day

Conflict Resolution Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Chefs Day

International Credit Union Day

International ShakeOut Day

Miss American Rose Day

National Brandied Fruit Day

National Call-in Day For Health Reform

National Chicken and Waffles Day

National Day on Writing

National Get Smart About Credit Day

National Suspenders Day

National Youth Confidence Day

Office Chocolate Day

Spirit Day

The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in the Czech Republic

Heroes' Day in Kenya

Revolution Day in Guatemala

Vietnamese Women's Day

World Osteoporosis Day

World Statistics Day

On this day in history…

1781 – The Patent of Toleration, providing limited freedom of worship, is approved in Austria.

1803 – The United States Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase.

1818The Convention of 1818 is signed between the United States and the United Kingdom, which settles the Canada–United States border on the 49th parallel for most of its length.

1935 – The Long March, a mammoth retreat undertaken by the armed forces of the Chinese Communist Party a year prior, ends.

1947Cold War: The House Un-American Activities Committee begins its investigation into Communist infiltration of the Hollywood film industry, resulting in a blacklist that prevents some from working in the industry for years.

1973 – In the Watergate scandal: the "Saturday Night Massacre" happened: United States President Richard Nixon fires U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refuse to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who is finally fired by Solicitor General Robert Bork.

1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

1977 – A plane carrying the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd crashes in woodland in Mississippi, United States. Six people, including three band members, are killed.

1981 – Two police officers and a Brink's armored car guard are killed during an armed robbery carried out by members of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground in Nanuet, New York.

1991 – A massive firestorm breaks out in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley, California killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes, apartments and condominiums.

2003 – The Sloan Great Wall, once the largest cosmic structure known to humanity, is discovered by students at Princeton University.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1632Christopher Wren, English physicist, mathematician, and architect, designed St Paul's Cathedral (d. 1723)

1819Báb, Iranian religious leader, founded Bábism (d. 1850)

1854Arthur Rimbaud, French soldier and poet (d. 1891)

1859John Dewey, American psychologist and philosopher (d. 1952)

1874Charles Ives, American composer (d. 1954)

1882Margaret Dumont, American actress (d. 1965)

1882 – Bela Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (d. 1956)

1900 – Wayne Morse, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 1974)

1907Arlene Francis, American actress and television personality (d. 2001)

1913Grandpa Jones, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1998)

1925Art Buchwald, American soldier and journalist (d. 2007)

1927Joyce Brothers, American psychologist, author, and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Mickey Mantle, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1995)

1934 – Eddie Harris, American saxophonist (d. 1996)

1937 – Wanda Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Robert Pinsky, American poet and critic

1950Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1953 – Bill Nunn, American actor (d. 2016)

1958 – Viggo Mortensen, American-Danish actor and producer

1964Kamala Harris, American politician and lawyer, 49th Vice President of the United States

1970 – Michelle Malkin, American blogger and author

1971Snoop Dogg, American rapper, producer, and actor

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance