Almanac - Thursday October 20, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 20th of October of 2022,

October 20 is the 293rd day of the year

72 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:23:25 am

And sunset will be at 6:24:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and one minute of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:56 pm.

The water temperature of San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 63.9 degrees Farenheit today…

The first low tide will be at 1:56 am at 0.57 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:53 am at 5.03 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at 2.39 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:52 pm at 4.94 feet

We will have a New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 25th of October of 2022 at 3:49 am

We’ll also have a Partial Solar Eclipse but mostly visible in Europe and western Asia

Today is…

Community Media Day

Conflict Resolution Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Chefs Day

International Credit Union Day

International ShakeOut Day

Miss American Rose Day

National Brandied Fruit Day

National Call-in Day For Health Reform

National Chicken and Waffles Day

National Day on Writing

National Get Smart About Credit Day

National Suspenders Day

National Youth Confidence Day

Office Chocolate Day

Spirit Day

The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in the Czech Republic

Heroes' Day in Kenya

Revolution Day in Guatemala

Vietnamese Women's Day

World Osteoporosis Day

World Statistics Day

On this day in history…

1781 – The Patent of Toleration, providing limited freedom of worship, is approved in Austria.

1803 – The United States Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase.

1818 – The Convention of 1818 is signed between the United States and the United Kingdom, which settles the Canada–United States border on the 49th parallel for most of its length.

1935 – The Long March, a mammoth retreat undertaken by the armed forces of the Chinese Communist Party a year prior, ends.

1947 – Cold War: The House Un-American Activities Committee begins its investigation into Communist infiltration of the Hollywood film industry, resulting in a blacklist that prevents some from working in the industry for years.

1973 – In the Watergate scandal: the "Saturday Night Massacre" happened: United States President Richard Nixon fires U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refuse to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who is finally fired by Solicitor General Robert Bork.

1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

1977 – A plane carrying the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd crashes in woodland in Mississippi, United States. Six people, including three band members, are killed.

1981 – Two police officers and a Brink's armored car guard are killed during an armed robbery carried out by members of the Black Liberation Army and Weather Underground in Nanuet, New York.

1991 – A massive firestorm breaks out in the hills of Oakland and Berkeley, California killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,000 homes, apartments and condominiums.

2003 – The Sloan Great Wall, once the largest cosmic structure known to humanity, is discovered by students at Princeton University.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1632 – Christopher Wren, English physicist, mathematician, and architect, designed St Paul's Cathedral (d. 1723)

1819 – Báb, Iranian religious leader, founded Bábism (d. 1850)

1854 – Arthur Rimbaud, French soldier and poet (d. 1891)

1859 – John Dewey, American psychologist and philosopher (d. 1952)

1874 – Charles Ives, American composer (d. 1954)

1882 – Margaret Dumont, American actress (d. 1965)

1882 – Bela Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (d. 1956)

1900 – Wayne Morse, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 1974)

1907 – Arlene Francis, American actress and television personality (d. 2001)

1913 – Grandpa Jones, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1998)

1925 – Art Buchwald, American soldier and journalist (d. 2007)

1927 – Joyce Brothers, American psychologist, author, and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Mickey Mantle, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1995)

1934 – Eddie Harris, American saxophonist (d. 1996)

1937 – Wanda Jackson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Robert Pinsky, American poet and critic

1950 – Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1953 – Bill Nunn, American actor (d. 2016)

1958 – Viggo Mortensen, American-Danish actor and producer

1964 – Kamala Harris, American politician and lawyer, 49th Vice President of the United States

1970 – Michelle Malkin, American blogger and author

1971 – Snoop Dogg, American rapper, producer, and actor