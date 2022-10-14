Almanac - Friday October 14, 2022

Today is Friday, the 14th of October of 2022

October 14 is the 287th day of the year

78 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:37 am

and the sun will set at 6:32:32 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:55:04 pm.

The water temperature for the San Francisco Bay today should be 64.4 degrees, Farenheit, a whole degree cooler than yesterday

The first high tide was at 3:19 am at 4.57 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:59 am at 3.19 feet

The next high tide at 1:41 pm at 5.66 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:59 pm at 0.29 feet

The Moon is currently 78.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 17th of October of 2022 at 10:15 am

Today is…

Be Bald and Be Free Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National FRUMP Day

national lowercase day

Vet Nurse Day

World Egg Day

Today is also…

World Standards Day

14 October is the name of an Arabic daily newspaper published in Aden, Yemen.

named after the Second Revolution Day in Yemen

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar in the Georgian Orthodox Church

Mother's Day in Belarus

National Education Day in Poland

Nyerere Day in Tanzania

Defender of Ukraine Day

On this day in history…

1773 – The first recorded ministry of education, the Commission of National Education, is formed in the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth.

1884 – George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. receives the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1964 – The Soviet Presidium and the Communist Party Central Committee each vote to accept Nikita Khrushchev's "voluntary" request to retire from his offices.

1966 – The city of Montreal begins the operation of its underground Montreal Metro rapid transit system.

1968 – Apollo program: The first live television broadcast by American astronauts in orbit is performed by the Apollo 7 crew.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.

2012 – Felix Baumgartner successfully jumps to Earth from a balloon in the stratosphere.

2021 – About 10,000 American employees of John Deere go on strike.

…and of today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1888 – Katherine Mansfield, New Zealand novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1923)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013)

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1946 – Craig Venter, American biologist, geneticist, and academic

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1954 – Mordechai Vanunu, Moroccan-Israeli technician and academic

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1973 – George Floyd, American police brutality victim (d. 2020)