Almanac - Tuesday October 11, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of October of 2022,

October 11 is the 284th day of the year

81 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:48 am

and sunset will be at 6:36:46 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:55:47 pm.

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay is forecast to be 65.3 degrees, Farenheit

The first high tide was at 12:25 am at 5.29 feet

The first low tide was at 5:57 am at 1.59 feet

The next high tide at 12:06 pm at 6.15 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:43 pm at 0.01 feet

The Moon is currently 96.9% visible

It’s now Waning Gibbous

We had a full moon over the weekend

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 17th of October of 2022 at 10:15 am

Today is…

"You Go, Girl" Day

Ada Lovelace Day

General Pulaski Memorial Day

International Day of the Girl Child

International Face Your Fears Day

Kraken Day

National Coming Out Day

National It's My Party Day

National Kimberly Day

National Sausage Pizza Day

Own Business Day

Southern Food Heritage Day

Today is also…

International Newspaper Carrier Day

Revolution Day (North Macedonia)

Headspace Day (Australia)

On this day in history…

1767 – Surveying for the Mason–Dixon line separating Maryland from Pennsylvania is completed.

1811 – The Juliana begins operation as the first steam-powered ferry in New York harbor.

1865 – Hundreds of black men and women march in Jamaica, starting the Morant Bay rebellion.

1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated schools for Japanese students.

1937 – The Duke and Duchess of Windsor tour Nazi Germany for 12 days and meet Adolf Hitler on the 22nd.

1950 – CBS's field-sequential color system for television is the first to be licensed for broadcast by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

1962 – The Second Vatican Council becomes the first ecumenical council of the Roman Catholic Church in 92 years.

1968 – NASA launches Apollo 7, the first successful manned Apollo mission.

1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.

1986 – Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Iceland to continue discussions about scaling back IRBM arsenals in Europe.

1987 – The AIDS Memorial Quilt is first displayed during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

1991 – Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination.

2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1844 – Henry J. Heinz, American businessman, founded the H. J. Heinz Company (d. 1919)

1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 32nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)

1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)

1918 – Jerome Robbins, American director, producer, and choreographer (d. 1998)

1919 – Art Blakey, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1990)

1925 – Elmore Leonard, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter (d. 2013)

1926 – Thích Nhất Hạnh, Vietnamese monk, author, and poet (d. 2022)

1932 – Saul Friedländer, Israeli historian and author

1941 – Lester Bowie, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)

1942 – Amitabh Bachchan, Indian film actor, producer, television host, and former politician

1946 – Daryl Hall, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1992 – Cardi B, American rapper