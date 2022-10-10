Almanac - Monday October 10, 2022

Today is Monday, the 10th of October of 2022,

October 10 is the 283rd day of the year

82 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:52 am

and sunset will be at 6:38:12 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:56:02 pm

The first low tide was at 5:21 am at 1.03 feet

The next high tide at 11:37 am at 6.09 feet

The final low tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:01 pm at 0.15 feet

and a final high tide in the next 24 hours will be after midnight at 12:25 at 5.29 feet

The water temperature in San Francisco Bay is forecasted to be 64 degrees

The Moon is currently 99.4% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

We had a full moon yesterday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Monday the 17th of October of 2022 at 10:15 am

Today is…

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Native American Day

Thanksgiving (Canada)

Columbus Day

It’s also…

Hug a Drummer Day

International Stage Management Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Handbag Day

National Hug-a-Kevin Day

National Kick-Butt Day

National Love Your Hair Day

National Metric Day

National Online Banking Day

National SHIFT10 Day

National Tuxedo Day

National Walk to a Park Day

Powers of Ten Day

Squid and Cuttlefish Day

The Start of Sukkot

U.S. Naval Academy Day

World Homeless Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day (Poland)

Army Day (Sri Lanka)

Capital Liberation Day (Vietnam)

Constitution Day (Sint Maarten)[36]

Curaçao Day, anniversary of autonomy[37][38]

Double Ten Day (The National Day of Republic of China), celebrates outbreak of the Wuchang Uprising in 1911 that led to founding of the Republic of China in 1912

Fiji Day, celebrates the independence of Fiji from United Kingdom in 1970

Finnish Literature Day (Finland)

Independence Day, commemorates the proclamation of Cuba's independence from Spain and the beginning of the Ten Years' War in 1868.

Party Foundation Day (North Korea)

World Day Against the Death Penalty

World Mental Health Day[39]

World Porridge Day

On this day in history…

1492 – The crew of Christopher Columbus's ship, the Santa Maria, attempt a mutiny.

1760 – In a treaty with the Dutch colonial authorities, the Ndyuka people of Suriname – descended from escaped slaves – gain territorial autonomy.

1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1903 – The Women's Social and Political Union is founded in support of the enfranchisement of British women.

1957 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware restaurant.

1963 – The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty comes into effect.

1973 – U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.

….and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1813 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer and philanthropist (d. 1901)

1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (d. 1993)

1906 – R. K. Narayan, Indian author (d. 2001)

1914 – Ivory Joe Hunter, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1974)

1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1924 – James Clavell, Australian-American director, producer, screenwriter, and author (d. 1994)

1924 – Ed Wood, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter (d. 1978)

1930 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1930 – Adlai Stevenson III, (the son) American lawyer and politician (d. 2021

1940 – Winston Churchill (the grandson) English journalist and politician (d. 2010)

1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigerian author and activist (d. 1995)

1946 – John Prine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1948 – Cyril Neville, American R&B percussionist and singer

1950 – Nora Roberts, American author

1954 – David Lee Roth, American singer-songwriter and producer

1967 – Gavin Newsom, American businessman and politician, 40th and current Governor of California

1969 – Brett Favre, American football player

1971 – Evgeny Kissin, Russian pianist