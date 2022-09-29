Almanac - Thursday September 29, 2022
Today is Thursday, the 29th of September of 2022,
September 29 is the 272nd day of the year
93 days remain until the end of the year.
83 days until winter begins
The sun rose this morning at 7:03:58 am
and the sun will set tonight at 6:54:36 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:59:17 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:51 am at 4.88 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:08 am at 2.17 feet
The next high tide at 1:21 pm at 6.13 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:08 pm at 0.10 feet
The Moon is currently 14.9% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm
Today is…
"29 settembre" ("29th of September") is a song composed in 1966 by Italian musician Lucio Battisti and lyricist Mogol and brought to success by Equipe 84 in March 1967. It topped the Italian charts for five weeks[1]
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
National Attend Your Grandchild's Birthday Day
Today is also…
Victory of Boquerón Day in Paraguay
On this day in history…
1954 – The convention establishing CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) is signed.
1957 – The Kyshtym disaster is the third-worst nuclear accident ever recorded.
1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (d. 1805)
1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (d. 1967)
1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1954)
1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (d. 1989)
1904 – Greer Garson, English-American actress (d. 1996)
1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (d. 1998)
1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (d. 1988)
1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (d. 2001)
1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2005)
1927 – Pete McCloskey, American politician
1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, 50th Prime Minister of Italy
1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate
1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician, President of Chile
1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress