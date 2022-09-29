Almanac - Thursday September 29, 2022

Today is Thursday, the 29th of September of 2022,

September 29 is the 272nd day of the year

93 days remain until the end of the year.

83 days until winter begins

The sun rose this morning at 7:03:58 am

and the sun will set tonight at 6:54:36 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:17 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:51 am at 4.88 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:08 am at 2.17 feet

The next high tide at 1:21 pm at 6.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:08 pm at 0.10 feet

The Moon is currently 14.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm

Today is…

"29 settembre" ("29th of September") is a song composed in 1966 by Italian musician Lucio Battisti and lyricist Mogol and brought to success by Equipe 84 in March 1967. It topped the Italian charts for five weeks[1]

Broadway Musicals Day

Confucius Day

Goose Day

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

Michaelmas

National Attend Your Grandchild's Birthday Day

National Biscotti Day

National Coffee Day

National Mocha Day

VFW Day

World Heart Day

World Maritime Day

Today is also…

Inventors' Day in Argentina

Victory of Boquerón Day in Paraguay

On this day in history…

1954 – The convention establishing CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) is signed.

1957 – The Kyshtym disaster is the third-worst nuclear accident ever recorded.

1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (d. 1805)

1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (d. 1967)

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1954)

1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (d. 1989)

1904 – Greer Garson, English-American actress (d. 1996)

1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (d. 1998)

1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (d. 1988)

1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (d. 2001)

1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2005)

1927 – Pete McCloskey, American politician

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, 50th Prime Minister of Italy

1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate

1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician, President of Chile

1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress