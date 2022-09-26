Almanac - Monday 9/26/22

Today is Monday, the 26th of September of 2022,

September 26 is the 269th day of the year

96 days remain until the end of the year.

86 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:22 am

and the sun will set will be at 6:59:13 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:00:17 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:28 am at 0.74 feet

The next high tide at 11:52 am at 5.70 feet

And The final low tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 5:55 pm at 0.90 feet

The Moon is currently 0.5% visible

We can call it The New Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm

Today is….

European Day of Languages

Family Day

Human Resource Professional Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Lumberjack Day

Mesothelioma Awareness Day

National Better Breakfast Day

National Compliance Officer Day

National Dumpling Day

National Got Checked Day

National Situational Awareness Day

Shamu the Whale Day

The Last of Us Day

The Start of Rosh Hashanah

Today is also….

Day of the National Flag (Ecuador)

Dominion Day (New Zealand)

National Good Neighbor Day (United States)

Petrov day

1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike.

Revolution Day (Yemen)

On this day in history….

1789 – George Washington appoints Thomas Jefferson the first United States Secretary of State.

1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.

1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1934 – The ocean liner RMS Queen Mary is launched.

1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by the Beatles, is released.

1981 – Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.

1983 – Australia II wins the America's Cup, ending the New York Yacht Club's 132-year domination of the race.

1984 – The United Kingdom and China agree to a transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong, to take place in 1997.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)

1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (d. 1935)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (d. 1976)

1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (d. 1937)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)

1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)

1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (d. 2000)

1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (d. 2018)

1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (d. 2015)

1941 – David Frizzell, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1942 – Kent McCord, American actor

1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer

1945 – Bryan Ferry, English singer-songwriter

1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (d. 2005)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress

1960 – Doug Supernaw, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1967 – Shannon Hoon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)

1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician

1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player