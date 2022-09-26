Almanac - Monday 9/26/22
Today is Monday, the 26th of September of 2022,
September 26 is the 269th day of the year
96 days remain until the end of the year.
86 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:22 am
and the sun will set will be at 6:59:13 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 57 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:00:17 pm.
The first low tide will be at 5:28 am at 0.74 feet
The next high tide at 11:52 am at 5.70 feet
And The final low tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 5:55 pm at 0.90 feet
The Moon is currently 0.5% visible
We can call it The New Moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 2nd of October of 2022 at 5:14 pm
Today is….
Human Resource Professional Day
National Compliance Officer Day
National Situational Awareness Day
Today is also….
Day of the National Flag (Ecuador)
National Good Neighbor Day (United States)
1983 – Soviet Air Force officer Stanislav Petrov identifies a report of an incoming nuclear missile as a computer error and not an American first strike.
On this day in history….
1789 – George Washington appoints Thomas Jefferson the first United States Secretary of State.
1905 – Albert Einstein publishes the third of his Annus Mirabilis papers, introducing the special theory of relativity.
1914 – The United States Federal Trade Commission is established by the Federal Trade Commission Act.
1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.
1934 – The ocean liner RMS Queen Mary is launched.
1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by the Beatles, is released.
1981 – Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.
1983 – Australia II wins the America's Cup, ending the New York Yacht Club's 132-year domination of the race.
1984 – The United Kingdom and China agree to a transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong, to take place in 1997.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)
1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (d. 1935)
1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)
1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (d. 1976)
1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (d. 1937)
1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)
1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)
1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (d. 2000)
1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (d. 2018)
1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (d. 2015)
1941 – David Frizzell, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1942 – Kent McCord, American actor
1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer
1945 – Bryan Ferry, English singer-songwriter
1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (d. 2005)
1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)
1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress
1960 – Doug Supernaw, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1967 – Shannon Hoon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1995)
1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician
1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player