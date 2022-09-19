Almanac - Monday 9/19/22

Today is Monday, the 19th of September of 2022

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until autumn begins

Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday, September 22

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:10:06 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:44 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:09 am at 0.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am at 4.66 feet

and the next low tide will be at 1:21 pm at 3.42 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:17 pm at 5.29 feet

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay today should be 66.6°F

The Moon is currently 35.0% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm

Today is…

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Chile)

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Second day of Fiestas Patrias (Chile)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

On this day in history…

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796 – George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1982 – Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1983 – Saint Kitts and Nevis gains its independence.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber manifesto.

2021 – The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, erupts. The eruption lasts for almost three months, ending on December 13.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1869 – Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1909 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian engineer and businessman (d. 1998)

1921 – Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928 – Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930 – Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2017)

1932 – Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934 – Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (d. 1967)

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1942 – Freda Payne, American singer and actress

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1948 – Jeremy Irons, English actor

1949 – Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951 – Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960 – Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host