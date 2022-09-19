© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday 9/19/22

Published September 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM PDT
Today is Monday, the 19th of September of 2022

September 19 is the 262nd day of the year

103 days remain until the end of the year.

3 days until autumn begins

Autumn Equinox 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 6:03 PM on Thursday, September 22

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:55:22 am

and sunset will be at 7:10:06 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:02:44 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:09 am at 0.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:38 am at 4.66 feet

and the next low tide will be at 1:21 pm at 3.42 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:17 pm at 5.29 feet

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay today should be 66.6°F

The Moon is currently 35.0% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Sunday the 25th of September of 2022 at 2:54 pm

Today is…

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Meow Like a Pirate Day

National Butterscotch Pudding Day

National Woman Road Warrior Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Chile)

Day of the First Public Appearance of the Slovak National Council

Second day of Fiestas Patrias (Chile)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Saint Kitts and Nevis from the United Kingdom in 1983.

On this day in history…

1778 – The Continental Congress passes the first United States federal budget.

1796George Washington's Farewell Address is printed across America as an open letter to the public.

1893 – In New Zealand, the Electoral Act of 1893 is consented to by the governor, giving all women in New Zealand the right to vote.

1982Scott Fahlman posts the first documented emoticons :-) and :-( on the Carnegie Mellon University bulletin board system.

1983Saint Kitts and Nevis gains its independence.

1985 – Tipper Gore and other political wives form the Parents Music Resource Center as Frank Zappa, John Denver, and other musicians testify at U.S. Congressional hearings on obscenity in rock music.

1995 – The Washington Post and The New York Times publish the Unabomber manifesto.

2021 – The Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, erupts. The eruption lasts for almost three months, ending on December 13.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1869Ben Turpin, American comedian and actor (d. 1940)

1905 – Leon Jaworski, American lawyer, co-founded Fulbright & Jaworski (d. 1982)

1909Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian engineer and businessman (d. 1998)

1921Paulo Freire, Brazilian philosopher, theorist, and academic (d. 1997)

1928Adam West, American actor and businessman (d. 2017)

1930Muhal Richard Abrams, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2017)

1932Mike Royko, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1934Brian Epstein, English businessman, The Beatles manager (d. 1967)

1941 – Cass Elliot, American singer (d. 1974)

1942Freda Payne, American singer and actress

1945 – David Bromberg, American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter

1945 – Randolph Mantooth, American actor

1948 – Jeremy Irons, English actor

1949Twiggy, English model, actress, and singer

1951Daniel Lanois, Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Henry Kaiser, American guitarist and composer

1960Mario Batali, American chef and author

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

1974Jimmy Fallon, American comedian and talk show host

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
