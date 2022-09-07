Almanac - Wednesday 9/7/22

Today is Wednesday, the 7th of September of 2022,

September 7 is the 250th day of the year

115 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until autumn begins

The sun just rose in San Francisco at 6:45:14 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:28:45 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:59 pm.

Water temperature in the bay at Aquatic Park is 68.5 degrees

The first low tide will be at 3:04 am at -0.61 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:04 am at 5.11 feet

The next low tide at 2:57 pm at 2.75 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:49 pm at 6.67 feet

The Moon is 88.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am

The full moon in September is called the Harvest Moon (or the Full Corn Moon)

Today is…

Global Talent Acquisition Day

Google Commemoration Day

Grandma Moses Day

National Acorn Squash Day

National Beer Lover's Day

National Feel the Love Day

National Grateful Patient Day

National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day

Salami Day

Superhuman Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day (Pakistan)

Constitution Day (Fiji)

Independence Day (Brazil), celebrates the independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822.

Military Intelligence Day (Ukraine)

National Threatened Species Day (Australia)

Victory Day (Mozambique)

On this day in history….

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts is founded.

1652 – Around 15,000 Han farmers and militia rebel against Dutch rule on Taiwan.

1901 – The Boxer Rebellion in Qing dynasty (modern-day China) officially ends with the signing of the Boxer Protocol.

1911 – French poet Guillaume Apollinaire is arrested and put in jail on suspicion of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre museum.

1916 – US federal employees win the right to Workers' compensation by Federal Employers Liability Act (39 Stat. 742; 5 U.S.C. 751)

1921 – In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the first Miss America Pageant, a two-day event, is held.

1921 – The Legion of Mary, the largest apostolic organization of lay people in the Catholic Church, is founded in Dublin, Ireland.

1923 – The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) is formed.

1927 – The first fully electronic television system is achieved by Philo Farnsworth.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev is elected first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1977 – The Torrijos–Carter Treaties between Panama and the United States on the status of the Panama Canal are signed. The United States agrees to transfer control of the canal to Panama at the end of the 20th century.

1979 – The Chrysler Corporation asks the United States government for US$1.5 billion to avoid bankruptcy.

1986 – Desmond Tutu becomes the first black man to lead the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town.

1996 – Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. He succumbs to his injuries six days later.

2008 – The United States government takes control of the two largest mortgage financing companies in the US, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2017 – Equifax announce a cyber-crime identity theft event potentially impacting approximately 1451⁄2 million U.S. consumers.

2019 – Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and 66 others are released in a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

2021 – Bitcoin becomes legal tender in El Salvador.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1533 – Elizabeth I of England (d. 1603)

1860 – Grandma Moses, American painter (d. 1961)

1867 – J. P. Morgan Jr., American banker and philanthropist (d. 1943)

1909 – Elia Kazan, Greek-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1912 – David Packard, American engineer and businessman, co-founded Hewlett-Packard (d. 1996)

1923 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (d. 1984)

1924 – Daniel Inouye, American captain and politician, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 2012)

1926 – Samuel Goldwyn Jr., American director and producer (d. 2015)

1926 – Don Messick, American voice actor (d. 1997)

1930 – Sonny Rollins, American saxophonist and composer

1932 – Malcolm Bradbury, English author and academic (d. 2000)

1932 – John Paul Getty Jr., American-English philanthropist and book collector (d. 2003)

1934 – Little Milton, American singer and guitarist (d. 2005)

1936 – Buddy Holly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1946 – Joe Klein, American journalist and author

1947 – Gloria Gaynor, American singer-songwriter

1950 – Julie Kavner, American actress

1950 – Peggy Noonan, American author, journalist, speechwriter, and pundit

1951 – Chrissie Hynde, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mark Isham, American trumpet player and composer

1956 – Michael Feinstein, American singer and pianist

1963 – Eazy-E, American rapper and producer (d. 1995)