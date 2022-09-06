Almanac Tuesday 9/6/22

Today is Tuesday, 6th of September of 2022

September 6 is the 249th day of the year

116 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:44:24 am

and sunset will be at 7:30:17 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:20 pm.

Water temperature at Aquatic Park will be 67.3 degrees

The first low tide will be at 2:09 am at -0.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:22 am at 4.84 feet

The next low tide at 1:57 pm at 3.17 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:48 pm at 6.51 feet

The Moon is 80.3% visible

a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am

It’s called the Harvest Moon or the Full Corn Moon

Today is…

Another Look Unlimited Day

Barbie Doll Day

Fight Procrastination Day

Great Egg Toss Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

Read a Book Day

Stillbirth Remembrance Day

Telephone Tuesday

Today us also…

The earliest date on which the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is performed

Armed Forces Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Defence Day or Army Day (Pakistan)

Flag Day (Bonaire)

Independence Day (Swaziland), celebrates the independence of Eswatini from the United Kingdom in 1968

Unification Day (Bulgaria)

On this day in history…

1642 – England's Long Parliament bans public stage-plays.

1870 – Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyoming becomes the first woman in the United States to cast a vote legally after 1807.

1943 – The Monterrey Institute of Technology is founded in Monterrey, Mexico as one of the largest and most influential private universities in Latin America.

1991 – The Soviet Union recognizes the independence of the Baltic states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

1991 – The Russian parliament approves the name change of Leningrad back to Saint Petersburg. The change is effective October 1, 1991.

1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking a record that had stood for 56 years.

1997 – The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a million people lined the streets and 21⁄2 billion watched around the world on television.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1860 – Jane Addams, American sociologist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1935)

1885 – Otto Kruger, American actor (d. 1974)

1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., American businessman and diplomat, 44th United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (d. 1969)

1899 – Billy Rose, American composer and manager (d. 1966)

1925 – Jimmy Reed, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1928 – Robert M. Pirsig, American novelist and philosopher (d. 2017)

1937 – Jo Anne Worley, American actress, comedian, and singer

1939 – David Allan Coe, American outlaw country music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Roger Waters, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1947 – Jane Curtin, American actress and comedian

1947 – Sylvester, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1952 – Buddy Miller, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1954 – Carly Fiorina, American businesswoman and activist

1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Rosie Perez, American actress, dancer, and director

1972 – Idris Elba, English actor

1979 – Foxy Brown, American rapper