Almanac Tuesday 9/6/22
Today is Tuesday, 6th of September of 2022
September 6 is the 249th day of the year
116 days remain until the end of the year.
16 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:44:24 am
and sunset will be at 7:30:17 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:07:20 pm.
Water temperature at Aquatic Park will be 67.3 degrees
The first low tide will be at 2:09 am at -0.33 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:22 am at 4.84 feet
The next low tide at 1:57 pm at 3.17 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:48 pm at 6.51 feet
The Moon is 80.3% visible
a Waxing Gibbous Moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am
It’s called the Harvest Moon or the Full Corn Moon
Today is…
Today us also…
The earliest date on which the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is performed
Armed Forces Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Defence Day or Army Day (Pakistan)
Independence Day (Swaziland), celebrates the independence of Eswatini from the United Kingdom in 1968
On this day in history…
1642 – England's Long Parliament bans public stage-plays.
1870 – Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyoming becomes the first woman in the United States to cast a vote legally after 1807.
1943 – The Monterrey Institute of Technology is founded in Monterrey, Mexico as one of the largest and most influential private universities in Latin America.
1991 – The Soviet Union recognizes the independence of the Baltic states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.
1991 – The Russian parliament approves the name change of Leningrad back to Saint Petersburg. The change is effective October 1, 1991.
1995 – Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive game, breaking a record that had stood for 56 years.
1997 – The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a million people lined the streets and 21⁄2 billion watched around the world on television.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1860 – Jane Addams, American sociologist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1935)
1885 – Otto Kruger, American actor (d. 1974)
1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., American businessman and diplomat, 44th United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (d. 1969)
1899 – Billy Rose, American composer and manager (d. 1966)
1925 – Jimmy Reed, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)
1928 – Robert M. Pirsig, American novelist and philosopher (d. 2017)
1937 – Jo Anne Worley, American actress, comedian, and singer
1939 – David Allan Coe, American outlaw country music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Roger Waters, English singer-songwriter and bass player
1947 – Jane Curtin, American actress and comedian
1947 – Sylvester, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)
1952 – Buddy Miller, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1954 – Carly Fiorina, American businesswoman and activist
1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter
1964 – Rosie Perez, American actress, dancer, and director
1972 – Idris Elba, English actor
1979 – Foxy Brown, American rapper