Almanac - Monday 8-15-22

Today is Monday, August 15, 2022, the 227th day of the year; 138 days remain.



Sunrise: 6:25am

Sunset: 8:02pm

…giving us 13 hours and 36 minutes of daylight to frolic in.

The waning gibbous moon is 82.3% illuminated.

Moonrise: 10:28pm

Moonset: 10:27am

San Francisco Bay Tides

High: 2:11am/3:16pm

Low: 8:24am/9:01pm

Water Temp in Aquatic Park – around 57 degrees

Today’s special holidays and celebrations:



Best Friends Day

Check the Chip Day (Those Implanted in Pets)

Green Data Day

National Leathercraft Day

National Relaxation Day

National Thrift Shop Day

Lemon Meringue Pie Day

On this day in…

1057 - Macbeth, the King of Scotland, was killed by the son of King Duncan.

1848 - The dental chair was patented by M. Waldo Hanchett.

1877 - Thomas Edison wrote to the president of the Telegraph Company in Pittsburgh, PA. The letter stated that the word, "hello" would be a more appropriate greeting than "ahoy" when answering the telephone.

1911 - The product Crisco was introduced by Procter & Gamble Company.

1914 - The Panama Canal was officially opened to commercial traffic as an American ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. The first vessel to pass through the canal was the American cargo and passenger ship SS Ancon.

1935 - Will Rogers and Wiley Post were killed in an airplane crash in near Point Barrow, AK.

1939 - "The Wizard of Oz" premiered in Hollywood, CA. Judy Garland became famous for the movie's song "Over the Rainbow."

1944 - The Allied forces of World War II landed in southern France.

1945 - The Allies proclaimed V-J Day a day after Japan agreed to surrender unconditionally.

1947 - India became independent from Britain and was divided into the countries of India and Pakistan. India had been under British about 200 years.

1948 - The Republic of Korea was proclaimed.

1948 - CBS-TV inaugurated the first nightly news broadcast with anchorman Douglas Edwards.

1949 - In San Francisco, a stunt leap off the Golden Gate Bridge was performed for the first time.

1961 - East German workers began construction of the Berlin Wall.

1971 - U.S. President Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, rents and prices.

1992 - Vietnam blamed Hollywood for creating the "myth" concerning the issue of U.S. servicemen still being held prisoner in Indochina.

2000 - A group of 100 people from North Korea arrived in South Korea for temporary reunions with relatives they had not seen for half a century. Also, a group of 100 South Koreans visited the North.

2001 - Astronomers announced the discovery of the first solar system outside our own. They had discovered two planets orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.

2011 - Google announced that it would acquire Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.

2015 - North Korea began using UTC+08:30 (official name Pyongyang Time) as a rejection of Japanese imperialism.

In addition to, perhaps…you, today’s birthday celebrants include or included…

