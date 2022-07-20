Almanac - Wednesday 7/20/22

Today is Wednesday, the 20th of July of 2022

July 20 is the 201st day of the year

164 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:03:53 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:27:59 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:56 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:56 am at 4.21 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:47 am at 1.41 feet

The next high tide at 5:30 pm this afternoon at 5.92 feet

and the following low tide at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:31 am at 1.24 feet

Today is…

International Chess Day

Moon Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Lollipop Day

National Ugly Truck Contest Day

Space Exploration Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

World Jump Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina, Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Colombia from Spain in 1810.

Lempira Day in Honduras

Tree Planting Day in the Central African Republic

On this day in history…

1848 – The first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes.

1871 – British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1906 – In Finland, a new electoral law was ratified, guaranteeing the country the first and equal right to vote in the world. Finnish women were the first in Europe to receive the right to vote.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

1985 – The government of Aruba passes legislation to secede from the Netherlands Antilles.

1989 – Burma's ruling junta puts opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.

1992 – Václav Havel resigns as president of Czechoslovakia.

1997 – The fully restored USS Constitution (a.k.a. Old Ironsides) celebrates its 200th birthday by setting sail for the first time in 116 years.

1999 – The Chinese Communist Party begins a persecution campaign against Falun Gong, arresting thousands nationwide.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.

2017 – O. J. Simpson is granted parole to be released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas.

2021 – American businessman Jeff Bezos flys to space aboard New Shepard NS-16 operated by his Private spaceflight company Blue Origin.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

682 – Taichō, Japanese monk and scholar (d. 767)

1304 – Petrarch, Italian poet and scholar (d. 1374)

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1925 – Frantz Fanon, French–Algerian psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1961)

1932 – Nam June Paik, American artist (d. 2006)

1933 – Buddy Knox, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1933 – Cormac McCarthy, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress (d. 2020)

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American feminist artist

1942 – Pete Hamilton, American race car driver (d. 2017)

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican lawyer and politician, 57th President of Mexico

1971 – Sandra Oh, Canadian actress

1975 – Judy Greer, American actress and producer

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman

1988 – Julianne Hough, American singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer