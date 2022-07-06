Almanac - Wednesday 7/6/22

Today is Wednesday, the 6th of July of 2022,

July 6 is the 187th day of the year

178 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until autumn begins

the sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:54:20 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:14:34 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:52 am at 4.27 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:21 am at 0.87 feet

The next high tide at 5:24 pm at 5.47 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 11:54 pm at 1.93 feet

The Moon is currently 44.2% visible

a Waxing Crescent

It will be the First Quarter Moon tonight at 7:14 pm

Today is…

International Kissing Day

National Air Traffic Control Day

National Fried Chicken Day

Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

Umbrella Cover Day

Virtually Hug a Virtual Assistant Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day on the Cayman Islands

The first day of the Festival of San Fermín, which lasts until July 14 in Pamplona, Spain

Day of the Capital in Kazakhstan

Independence Day in the Comoros, celebrating the independence of the Comoros from France in 1975.

Independence Day in Malawi, celebrating the independence of Malawi from United Kingdom in 1964.

Jan Hus Day in the Czech Republic

Kupala Night in Poland, Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Statehood Day in Lithuania

Teachers' Day in Peru

On this day in history…

1854 – In Jackson, Michigan, the first convention of the United States Republican Party is held.

1885 – Louis Pasteur successfully tests his vaccine against rabies on Joseph Meister, a boy who was bitten by a rabid dog.

1933 – The first Major League Baseball All-Star Game is played in Chicago's Comiskey Park. The American League defeated the National League 4–2.

1942 – Anne Frank and her family go into hiding in the "Secret Annexe" above her father's office in an Amsterdam warehouse.

1944 – Jackie Robinson refuses to move to the back of a bus, leading to a court-martial.

1944 – The Hartford circus fire, one of America's worst fire disasters, kills approximately 168 people and injures over 700 in Hartford, Connecticut.

1947 – The AK-47 goes into production in the Soviet Union.

1957 – Althea Gibson wins the Wimbledon championships, becoming the first black athlete to do so.

1957 – John Lennon and Paul McCartney meet for the first time, as teenagers at Woolton Fete, three years before forming the Beatles.

1990 – The Electronic Frontier Foundation is founded.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1747 – John Paul Jones, Scottish-American captain (d. 1792)

1887 – Marc Chagall, Belarusian-French painter and poet (d. 1985)

1907 – Frida Kahlo, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1954)

1916 – Don R. Christensen, American animator, cartoonist, illustrator, writer and inventor (d. 2006)

1918 – Sebastian Cabot, English-Canadian actor (d. 1977)

1921 – Nancy Reagan, American actress and activist, 42nd First Lady of the United States (d. 2016)

1923 – Wojciech Jaruzelski, Polish general and politician, 1st President of Poland (d. 2014)

1925 – Merv Griffin, American actor, singer, and producer, created Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (d. 2007)

1925 – Bill Haley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1927 – Janet Leigh, American actress and author (d. 2004)

1931 – Della Reese, American actress and singer (d. 2017)

1935 – Tenzin Gyatso, 14th Dalai Lama

1937 – Vladimir Ashkenazy, Russian-Icelandic pianist and conductor

1937 – Ned Beatty, American actor (d. 2021)

1937 – Gene Chandler, American singer-songwriter and producer

1940 – Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakh politician, 1st President of Kazakhstan

1946 – George W. Bush, American businessman and politician, 43rd President of the United States

1946 – Sylvester Stallone, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1949 – Phyllis Hyman, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1995)

1953 – Nanci Griffith, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1975 – 50 Cent, American rapper, producer, and actor

1979 – Kevin Hart, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter