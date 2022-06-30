Almanac - Thursday 6/30/22

Today is Thursday, the 30th of June of 2022,

June 30 is the 181st day of the year

184 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose in San Francisco this morning at 5:51:15 am

sunset will be at 8:35:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:13:35 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:37 am at -0.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:57 pm at 4.70 feet

The next low tide at 6:22 pm at 3.36 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:53 pm at 5.96 feet

The Moon is currently 2.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 6th of July of 2022 at 7:14 pm

The 30 June Stadium is a stadium used mostly for football matches and also sometimes for athletics located in Cairo.

Today is…

International Sailor Moon Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Handshake Day

National Meteor Day

National Outfit of the Day Day

National Organization for Women Day

Social Media Day

Today is also…. Armed Forces Day in Guatemala

International Asteroid Day

General Prayer Day in Central African Republic

Independence Day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, celebrates the independence of Democratic Republic of the Congo from Belgium in 1960.

Navy Day in Israel

Philippine–Spanish Friendship Day in The Philippines

Revolution Day in Sudan

Teachers' Day in Dominican Republic

On this day in history….

1859 – French acrobat Charles Blondin crosses Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1860 – The 1860 Oxford evolution debate at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History takes place.

1864 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln grants Yosemite Valley to California for "public use, resort and recreation".

1905 – Albert Einstein sends the article On the Electrodynamics of Moving Bodies, in which he introduces special relativity, for publication in Annalen der Physik.

1906 – The United States Congress passes the Meat Inspection Act and Pure Food and Drug Act.

1921 – U.S. President Warren G. Harding appoints former President William Howard Taft as Chief Justice of the United States.

1936 – Emperor Haile Selassie of Abyssinia appeals for aid to the League of Nations against Italy's invasion of his country.

1937 – The world's first emergency telephone number, 999, is introduced in London.

1953 – The first Chevrolet Corvette rolls off the assembly line in Flint, Michigan.

1960 – Belgian Congo gains independence as Republic of the Congo (Léopoldville).

1966 – The National Organization for Women, the United States' largest feminist organization, is founded.

1972 – The first leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1997 – The United Kingdom transfers sovereignty over Hong Kong to China.

2013 – Protests begin around Egypt against President Mohamed Morsi and the ruling Freedom and Justice Party, leading to their overthrow during the 2013 Egyptian coup d'état

2019 – Donald Trump becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea).

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1911 – Czesław Miłosz, Polish novelist, essayist, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1917 – Susan Hayward, American actress (d. 1975)

1917 – Lena Horne, American actress, singer, and activist (d. 2010)

1936 – Dave Van Ronk, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1940 – Mark Spoelstra, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2007)

1943 – Florence Ballard, American pop/soul singer (d. 1976)

1951 – Stanley Clarke, American bass player and composer

1956 – David Alan Grier, American actor, singer, and comedian

1958 – Esa-Pekka Salonen, Finnish conductor and composer

1959 – Vincent D'Onofrio, American actor

1963 – Yngwie Malmsteen, Swedish guitarist and songwriter

1966 – Mike Tyson, American boxer and actor