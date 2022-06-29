Almanac - Wednesday 6/29/22

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of June of 2022,

June 29 is the 180th day of the year

185 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:50:49 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:35:59 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 1:13:24 pm.

the first low tide will be at 6:03 am at -0.63 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:22 pm at 4.70 feet

The next low tide at 5:41 pm at 3.37 feet

The final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:16 pm at 6.09 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It’s still the New Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 6th of July of 2022 at 7:14 pm

Today is…

Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Hug Holiday Day

National Almond Buttercrunch Day

National Camera Day

National Parchment Day

National Waffle Iron Day

World Scleroderma Awareness Day

Today is also….

Engineer's Day in Ecuador

Independence Day in Seychelles, celebrates the independence of Seychelles from the United Kingdom in 1976.

Veterans' Day in The Netherlands

National Statistics Day in India

On this day in history…

226 – Cao Rui succeeds his father as emperor of the Kingdom of Wei.

1613 – The Globe Theatre in London, built by William Shakespeare's playing company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, burns to the ground.

1956 – The Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 is signed by U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, officially creating the United States Interstate Highway System.

1974 – Vice President Isabel Perón assumes powers and duties as Acting President of Argentina, while her husband President Juan Perón is terminally ill.

1974 – Mikhail Baryshnikov defects from the Soviet Union to Canada while on tour with the Kirov Ballet.[13]

2007 – Apple Inc. releases its first mobile phone, the iPhone.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1136 – Petronilla of Aragon (d. 1173)

1858 – Julia Lathrop, American activist and politician (d. 1932)

1861 – William James Mayo, American physician and surgeon, co-founded the Mayo Clinic (d. 1939)

1900 – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, French poet and pilot (d. 1944)

1901 – Nelson Eddy, American singer and actor (d. 1967)

1910 – Frank Loesser, American composer and conductor (d. 1969)

1912 – John Toland, American historian and author (d. 2004)

1919 – Slim Pickens, American actor and rodeo performer (d. 1983)

1920 – Ray Harryhausen, American animator and producer (d. 2013)

1929 – Oriana Fallaci, Italian journalist and author (d. 2006)

1933 – John Bradshaw, American theologian and author (d. 2016)

1941 – Stokely Carmichael, Trinidadian-American activist (d. 1998)

1943 – Little Eva, American singer (d. 2003)

1944 – Gary Busey, American actor

1950 – Bobby London, American illustrator

1953 – Colin Hay, Scottish-Australian singer and guitarist

1963 – Anne-Sophie Mutter, German violinist

1982 – Colin Jost, American comedian