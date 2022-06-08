Almanac - Wednesday 6/8/22

Today Wednesday, the 8th of June of 2022,

June 8 is the 159th day of the year

206 days remain until the end of the year

13 Days until Summer Solstice in Northern Hemisphere at 2:13 AM on Tuesday, June 21

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:32 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:30:58 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:09:15 pm.

The next low tide at 12:06 pm at 0.77 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:04 pm at 5.36 feet

The Moon is currently 61% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the14th of June of 2022 at 4:52 am

Today is…

Best Friends Day

Betty Picnic Day

Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

Name Your Poison Day

Thomas Paine Day

Upsy Daisy Day

Today is also…

Bounty Day in Norfolk Island

Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Engineer's Day in Peru

Primož Trubar Day in Slovenia

Born on this day in 1508 – Primož Trubar, Slovenian Protestant reformer (d. 1586)

World Brain Tumor Day

World Oceans Day

1992 – The first World Oceans Day is celebrated, coinciding with the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

On this day in history

1887 – Herman Hollerith applies for US patent #395,781 for the 'Art of Compiling Statistics', which was his punched card calculator.

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value.

1949 – Helen Keller, Dorothy Parker, Danny Kaye, Fredric March, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson are named in an FBI report as Communist Party members.

1949 – George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is published.

1953 – The United States Supreme Court rules in District of Columbia v. John R. Thompson Co. that restaurants in Washington, D.C., cannot refuse to serve black patrons.

1987 – New Zealand's Labour government establishes a national nuclear-free zone under the New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone, Disarmament, and Arms Control Act 1987.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday cake with…

1671 – Tomaso Albinoni, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1751)

1810 – Robert Schumann, German composer and critic (d. 1856)

1867 – Frank Lloyd Wright, American architect, designed the Price Tower and Fallingwater (d. 1959)

1903 – Marguerite Yourcenar, Belgian-French author and poet (d. 1987)

1921 – Gordon McLendon, American broadcaster and businessman (d. 1986)

1921 – Suharto, Indonesian soldier and politician, 2nd President of Indonesia (d. 2008)

1925 – Barbara Bush, American wife of George H. W. Bush, 41st First Lady of the United States (d. 2018)

1927 – Jerry Stiller, American actor, comedian and producer (d. 2020)

1933 – Joan Rivers, American comedian, actress, and television host (d. 2014)

1940 – Nancy Sinatra, American singer and actress

1944 – Boz Scaggs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sara Paretsky, American author

1949 – Emanuel Ax, Polish-American pianist and educator

1950 – Sônia Braga, Brazilian actress and producer

1968 – Sharon Shannon, Irish traditional musician

1977 – Kanye West, American rapper, producer, director, and fashion designer