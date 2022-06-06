Almanac - Monday 6/6/22

Today is Monday, the 6th of June of 2022

June 6 is the 157th day of the year

208 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until summer solstice

Summer solstice 2022 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:13 AM on Tuesday, June 21

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:53 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:54 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:53 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:14 am at 4.62 feet

The next low tide will be at 10:27 am at 0.11 feet

The next high tide at 5:55 pm at 2.84 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:39 pm at 2.84 feet

The Moon is 39.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow morning Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is…

Atheist Pride Day

D-Day

Drive-in Movie Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Applesauce Cake Day

National Churro Day

National Eyewear Day

National Gardening Exercise Day

National Higher Education Day

National Hunger Awareness Day

National Yo-yo Day

Russian Language Day

Today is also…

Engineer's Day in Taiwan.

Korean Children's Union Foundation Day in North Korea.

Memorial Day in South Korea.

National Day of Sweden, marking the end of the Danish-ruled Kalmar Union and the coronation of King Gustav Vasa.

National Huntington's Disease Awareness Day in the USA.

Queensland Day.

On this day in history…

1844 – The Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) is founded in London.

1892 – The Chicago "L" elevated rail system begins operation.

1894 – Governor Davis H. Waite orders the Colorado state militia to protect and support the miners engaged in the Cripple Creek miners' strike.

1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1934 – New Deal: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 into law, establishing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

2002 – Eastern Mediterranean event. A near-Earth asteroid estimated at ten meters in diameter explodes over the Mediterranean Sea between Greece and Libya. The explosion is estimated to have a force of 26 kilotons, slightly more powerful than the Nagasaki atomic bomb.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian author and poet (d. 1837)

1875 – Thomas Mann, German author and critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1955)

1901 – Sukarno, Indonesian engineer and politician, 1st President of Indonesia (d. 1970)

1902 – Jimmie Lunceford, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1947)

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Armenian composer and conductor (d. 1978)

1936 – Levi Stubbs, American soul singer; lead vocalist of the Four Tops (d. 2008)

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, American singer-songwriter

1944 – Monty Alexander, Jamaican jazz pianist

1949 – Holly Near, American folk singer and songwriter

1954 – Harvey Fierstein, American actor and playwright; twice a winner at the Tony Awards

1956 – Björn Borg, Swedish tennis player; winner of eleven Grand Slam singles titles including five consecutive Wimbledons

1967 – Paul Giamatti, American actor and producer

