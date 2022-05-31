Almanac - Tuesday 5/31/22

Today is Tuesday, the 31st of May of 2022,

May 31 is the 151st day of the year;

214 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:49:39 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:26:14 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:56 pm.

The first low tide was earlier this hour at 6:20 am at -0.73 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:37 pm at 4.54 feet

The next low tide at 5:58 pm at 3.19 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:35 pm at 5.90 feet The Moon is currently 1.1% visible

We just had a new moon yesterday

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 7 days on Tuesday the 7th of June of 2022 at 7:48 am

Today is…

National Autonomous Vehicle Day

National Macaroon Day

National Meditation Day

National Smile Day

Save Your Hearing Day

Today is also, “Speak in Complete Sentences” Day.

What You Think Upon Grows Day

World Parrot Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of Royal Brunei Malay Regiment in Brunei

The beginning of Gawai Dayak in Sarawak, Malaysia and West Kalimantan, Indonesia

World No Tobacco Day

On this day in history…

1669 – Citing poor eyesight as a reason, Samuel Pepys records the last event in his diary.

1790 – The United States enacts its first copyright statute, the Copyright Act of 1790.

1859 – The clock tower at the Houses of Parliament, which houses Big Ben, starts keeping time.

1879 – Gilmore's Garden in New York City is renamed Madison Square Garden by William Henry Vanderbilt and is opened to the public at 26th Street and Madison Avenue.

1889 – Johnstown Flood: Over 2,200 people die after a dam fails and sends a 60-foot (18-meter) wall of water over the town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

1909 – The National Negro Committee, forerunner to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), convenes for the first time.

1911 – The RMS Titanic is launched in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

1921 – The Tulsa race massacre kills at least 39, but other estimates of black fatalities vary from 55 to about 300.

1955 – The U.S. Supreme Court expands on its Brown v. Board of Education decision by ordering district courts and school districts to enforce educational desegregation "at all deliberate speed."

1971 – In accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act passed by the U.S. Congress in 1968, observation of Memorial Day occurs on the last Monday in May for the first time, rather than on the traditional Memorial Day of May 30.

1977 – The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System is completed.

2005 – Vanity Fair reveals that Mark Felt was "Deep Throat".

2008 – Usain Bolt breaks the world record in the 100m sprint, with a wind-legal (+1.7 m/s) 9.72 seconds

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1819 – Walt Whitman, American poet, essayist, and journalist (d. 1892)

1866 – John Ringling, American entrepreneur; one of the founders of the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1936)

1894 – Fred Allen, American comedian, radio host, game show panelist, and author (d. 1956)

1898 – Norman Vincent Peale, American minister and author (d. 1993)

1901 – Alfredo Antonini, Italian-American conductor and composer (d. 1983)

1908 – Don Ameche, American actor (d. 1993)

1930 – Clint Eastwood, American actor, director, musician, and producer

1938 – Johnny Paycheck, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1938 – Peter Yarrow, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1940 – Gilbert Shelton, American illustrator

1943 – Sharon Gless, American actress

1943 – Joe Namath, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1945 – Rainer Werner Fassbinder, German actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1945 – Laurent Gbagbo, Ivorian academic and politician, 4th President of Côte d'Ivoire

1945 – Bernard Goldberg, American journalist and author

1946 – Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican singer and musician

1948 – John Bonham, English musician, songwriter and drummer (d. 1980)

1954 – Vicki Sue Robinson, American actress and singer (d. 2000)

1955 – Tommy Emmanuel, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Viktor Orbán, Hungarian politician, 38th Prime Minister of Hungary

1964 – Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, American rapper and producer

1965 – Brooke Shields, American model, actress, and producer

1966 – Diesel, American-Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1972 – Christian McBride, American bassist and record producer

1976 – Colin Farrell, Irish actor