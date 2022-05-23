Almanac - Monday 5/23/22

Today is Monday, the 23rd of May of 2022,

May 23 is the 143rd day of the year

222 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:40 am

and sunset will be at 8:20:25 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:02 pm

The first low tide will be at 12:17 am at 2.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 5:26 am at 4.70 feet

The next low tide at 12:15 pm at -0.08 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:18 pm at 5.41 feet

The Moon is currently 42.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We just had a quarter-moon yesterday (or a half-moon, as the Janis Joplin song goes…)

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Monday the 30th of May of 2022 at 4:30 am

Today is…

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula

Lucky Penny Day

National Taffy Day

World Crohn's and Colitis Day

Today is also…

Aromanian National Day

Armoranian people live in the Balkans. They are scattered in Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania and Serbia.

Constitution Day in Germany

Labour Day in Jamaica

Students' Day in Mexico

World Turtle Day

On this day in history….

1829 – Accordion patent granted to Cyrill Demian in Vienna, Austrian Empire.

1844 – Declaration of the Báb the evening before the 23rd: A merchant of Shiraz announces that he is a Prophet and founds a religious movement that would later be brutally crushed by the Persian government. He is considered to be a forerunner of the Baháʼí Faith; Baháʼís celebrate the day as a holy day.

1905 – The Sultan of the Ottoman Empire Abdul Hamid II publicly announces the creation of the Ullah Millet for the Aromanians of the empire, which had been established one day earlier. For this reason, the Aromanian National Day is usually celebrated on May 23, although some do so on May 22 instead.

1911 – The New York Public Library is dedicated.

1934 – American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.

1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.

1998 – The Good Friday Agreement is accepted in a referendum in Northern Ireland with roughly 75% voting yes.

2002 – The "55 parties" clause of the Kyoto Protocol is reached after its ratification by Iceland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1810 – Margaret Fuller, American journalist and critic (d. 1850)

1883 – Douglas Fairbanks, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1939)

1891 – Pär Lagerkvist, Swedish novelist, playwright, and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1974)

1910 – Margaret Wise Brown, American author and educator (d. 1952)

1910 – Scatman Crothers, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1910 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 2004)

1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)

1926 – Joe Slovo, Lithuanian-South African activist and politician (d. 1995)

1928 – Rosemary Clooney, American singer and actress (d. 2002)

1931 – Barbara Barrie, American actress

1933 – Joan Collins, English actress

1934 – Robert Moog, electronic engineer and inventor of the Moog synthesizer (d. 2005)

1950 – Martin McGuinness, Irish republican and Sinn Féin politician, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland (d. 2017)

1955 – Luka Bloom, Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Mitch Albom, American journalist, author, and screenwriter

1958 – Drew Carey, American actor, game show host, and entrepreneur

1974 – Jewel, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actress, and poet