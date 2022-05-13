Almanac - Friday 5/13/22
Today is Friday, the 13th of May of 2022,
Triskaidekaphobics, have no fear!
May 13 is the 133rd day of the year
232 days remain until the end of the year.
39 days until summer begins
The sun will rose in San Francisco at 6:01:12 am
and sunset will be at 8:12:05 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:06:38 pm.
The first high tide will be at 9:39 am at 4.53 feet
The next low tide at 3:14 pm at 1.15 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:53 pm
at 5.95 feet
The Moon is 91.5% visible
We’ll have a Full Moon in in 2 days on Sunday
We’ll also have a Total Lunar Eclipse
The Full Moon in May is called…
Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.
It’s also called
Budding Moon
Egg Laying Moon
Frog Moon
Leaf Budding Moon
Planting Moon
Moon of Shedding Ponies
Today is…
Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice
On this day in Asian and Pacific Islander history…
1861 – Pakistan's (then a part of British India) first railway line opens, from Karachi to Kotri.
1967 – Dr. Zakir Husain becomes the third President of India.
He is the first Muslim President of the Indian Union.
He holds this position until August 24, 1969.
1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square
and begin a hunger strike.
Also on this day in history…
1888 –The Empire of Brazil abolishes slavery.
1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela,
Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked
by anti-American demonstrators.
1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate at San Francisco City Hall for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother,
becomes the first woman to conquer Everest
without oxygen or the help of sherpas.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You share this special day with…