Almanac - Friday 5/13/22

Today is Friday, the 13th of May of 2022,

Triskaidekaphobics, have no fear!

May 13 is the 133rd day of the year

232 days remain until the end of the year.

39 days until summer begins

The sun will rose in San Francisco at 6:01:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:12:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:06:38 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:39 am at 4.53 feet

The next low tide at 3:14 pm at 1.15 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:53 pm

at 5.95 feet

The Moon is 91.5% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in in 2 days on Sunday

We’ll also have a Total Lunar Eclipse

The Full Moon in May is called…

Full Flower Moon

Flowers spring forth in abundance this month.

It’s also called

Budding Moon

Egg Laying Moon

Frog Moon

Leaf Budding Moon

Planting Moon

Moon of Shedding Ponies

Today is…

Blame Someone Else Day

Cough Drop Day

Fintastic Friday: Giving Sharks a Voice

Frog Jumping Day

International Hummus Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day

National Leprechaun Day

Shades Day

Skeptics Day International

Top Gun Day

Tulip Day

World Cocktail Day

On this day in Asian and Pacific Islander history…

1861 – Pakistan's (then a part of British India) first railway line opens, from Karachi to Kotri.

1967 – Dr. Zakir Husain becomes the third President of India.

He is the first Muslim President of the Indian Union.

He holds this position until August 24, 1969.

1989 – Large groups of students occupy Tiananmen Square

and begin a hunger strike.

Also on this day in history…

1888 –The Empire of Brazil abolishes slavery.

1958 – During a visit to Caracas, Venezuela,

Vice President Richard Nixon's car is attacked

by anti-American demonstrators.

1960 – Hundreds of University of California, Berkeley students congregate at San Francisco City Hall for the first day of protest against a visit by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

1995 – Alison Hargreaves, a 33-year-old British mother,

becomes the first woman to conquer Everest

without oxygen or the help of sherpas.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share this special day with…

Alexander Nevsky,

Mary Stewart

Daphne du Maurier,

Maxine Sullivan,

Gil Evans,

Joe Louis,

Bea Arthur,

Fred Hellerman,

Harvey Keitel,

Bruce Chatwin,

Ritchie Valens,

Mary Wells,

Armistead Maupin,

Manning Marable,

Stevie Wonder,

Dennis Rodman,

Stephen Colbert,

Darius Rucker

Buckethead,

Ana Popović,

Barry Zito,

Lena Dunham

Laura Izibor,

