Almanac - Friday 4/29/22

Today is Friday, 29th of April of 2022,

April 29 is the 119th day of the year

246 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:15:48 am

and sunset will be at 7:59:27 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:37 pm

The first low tide will be at 4:51 am at 0.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:05 am at 4.74 feet

The next low tide at 4:35 pm at 1.24 feet

and the next high tide at 10:49 pm at 5.91 feet

The Moon is --% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Saturday the 30th of April of 2022 at 1:28 pm

There will also be a Partial Solar Eclipse visible to observers in South America, Antarctica, the southern Atlantic and Pacific oceans between 11:45 am and 3:37pm Pacific Daylight Time.

Today is…

Childcare Professionals Day

National Arbor Day

National Hairball Awareness Day

National Historic Marker Day

National Peace Rose Day

National Shrimp Scampi Day

Poem in your Pocket Day

Viral Video Day

We Jump the World Day

World Wish Day

Zipper Day

Today is also…

Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare

International Dance Day

Shōwa Day, traditionally the start of the Golden Week holiday period, which is April 29 and May 3–5 in Japan

On this day in history…

1624 – French king Louis XIII names Cardinal Richelieu chief minister of France.

1852 – Roget's Thesaurus, created by Peter Roget, was released to the public.

1910 – The Parliament of the United Kingdom passes the People's Budget, the first budget in British history with the expressed intent of redistributing wealth among the British public.

1916 – Easter Rising: After six days of fighting, Irish rebel leaders surrender to British forces in Dublin, bringing the Easter Rising to an end.

1951 – Tibetan delegates arrive in Beijing and sign a Seventeen Point Agreement for Chinese sovereignty and Tibetan autonomy.

1953 – The first U.S. experimental 3D television broadcast shows an episode of Space Patrol on Los Angeles ABC affiliate KECA-TV.

1967 – After refusing induction into the United States Army the previous day, Muhammad Ali is stripped of his boxing title.

1968 – The controversial musical Hair, a product of the hippie counter-culture and sexual revolution of the 1960s, opens at the Biltmore Theatre on Broadway, with some of its songs becoming anthems of the anti-Vietnam War movement.

1974 – Watergate scandal: United States President Richard Nixon announces the release of edited transcripts of White House tape recordings relating to the scandal.

2015 – A baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox sets the all-time low attendance mark for Major League Baseball. Zero fans were in attendance for the game, as the stadium was officially closed to the public due to the 2015 Baltimore protests.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1863 – William Randolph Hearst, American publisher and politician, founded the Hearst Corporation (d. 1951)

1895 – Malcolm Sargent, English organist, composer, and conductor (d. 1967)

1899 – Duke Ellington, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1974)

1901 – Hirohito, Japanese emperor (d. 1989)

1922 – Toots Thielemans, Belgian guitarist and harmonica player (d. 2016)

1929 – Jeremy Thorpe, English lawyer and politician (d. 2014)

1931 – Lonnie Donegan, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1933 – Rod McKuen, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 2015)

1933 – Willie Nelson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1936 – Zubin Mehta, Indian bassist and conductor

1938 – Bernie Madoff, American businessman, financier and convicted felon (d. 2021)

1938 – Klaus Voormann, German artist, bass player, and producer

1945 – Tammi Terrell, American soul singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1952 – Nora Dunn, American actress and comedian

1954 – Jerry Seinfeld, American comedian, actor, and producer

1955 – Kate Mulgrew, American actress

1957 – Daniel Day-Lewis, British-Irish actor

1958 – Michelle Pfeiffer, American actress

1958 – Eve Plumb, American actress

1970 – Uma Thurman, American actress