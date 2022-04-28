Almanac - Thursday 4/28/22

Today is Thursday, the 28th of April, 2022,

April 28 is the 118th day of the year

247 days remain until the end of the year.

54 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 6:17:00 am

and sunset will be at 7:58:32 pm

We will have 13 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The first low tide was at 4:10 am at 0.49 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:11 am at 4.82 feet

The next low tide at 3:59 pm at 0.76 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:22 pm at 5.85 feet

The solar transit will be at 1:07:46 pm.

The moon is currently 5.8% visible

It will be a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 30th of April of 2022 at 1:28 pm

There’s also Partial Solar Eclipse on that day, but it will be mostly visible in South America and Antarctica

Today is…

Biological Clock Day

Clean Comedy Day

Great Poetry Reading Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Pay it Forward Day

Love Your Thighs Day

National Blueberry Pie Day

National Cubicle Day

National Kiss Your Mate Day

National Superhero Day

National Teach Children to Save Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Thank You Thursday

Workers' Memorial Day

World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Today is also…

Lawyers' Day in Odisha, India

Mujahideen Victory Day in Afghanistan

National Heroes Day in Barbados

Restoration of Sovereignty Day in Japan

Sardinia Day in Sardinia

National Day of Mourning in Canada

On this day in history…

1253 – Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, propounds Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō for the very first time and declares it to be the essence of Buddhism, in effect founding Nichiren Buddhism.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: Lieutenant William Bligh and 18 sailors are set adrift and the rebel crew returns to Tahiti briefly and then sets sail for Pitcairn Island.

1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

1881 – Billy the Kid escapes from the Lincoln County jail in Mesilla, New Mexico.

1923 – Wembley Stadium is opened, named initially as the Empire Stadium.

1930 – The Independence Producers hosted the first night game in the history of Organized Baseball in Independence, Kansas.

1947 – Thor Heyerdahl and five crew mates set out from Peru on the Kon-Tiki to demonstrate that Peruvian natives could have settled Polynesia.

1948 – Igor Stravinsky conducted the premiere of his American ballet, Orpheus at the New York City Center.

1952 – The Treaty of San Francisco comes into effect, restoring Japanese sovereignty and ending its state of war with most of the Allies of World War II.

1965 – United States occupation of the Dominican Republic: American troops land in the Dominican Republic to "forestall establishment of a Communist dictatorship" and to evacuate U.S. Army troops.

1967 – Vietnam War: Boxer Muhammad Ali refuses his induction into the United States Army and is subsequently stripped of his championship and license.

1969 – Charles de Gaulle resigns as President of France.

1970 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon formally authorizes American combat troops to take part in the Cambodian campaign.

1973 – The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd, recorded in Abbey Road Studios goes to number one on the US Billboard chart, beginning a record-breaking 741-week chart run.

1996 – Whitewater controversy: President Bill Clinton gives a 41⁄2 hour videotaped testimony for the defense.

2004 – CBS News released evidence of the Abu Ghraib torture and prisoner abuse. The photographs show rape and abuse from the American troops over Iraqi detainees.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1758 – James Monroe, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 5th President of the United States (d. 1831)

1878 – Lionel Barrymore, American actor and director (d. 1954)

1906 – Kurt Gödel, Czech-American mathematician, philosopher, and academic (d. 1978)

1908 – Oskar Schindler, Czech-German businessman (d. 1974)

1916 – Ferruccio Lamborghini, Italian businessman, created Lamborghini (d. 1993)

1924 – Blossom Dearie, American singer and pianist (d. 2009)

1924 – Kenneth Kaunda, Zambian educator and politician, first president of Zambia (d. 2021)

1926 – Harper Lee, American novelist (d. 2016)

1930 – James Baker, American lawyer and politician, 61st United States Secretary of State

1930 – Carolyn Jones, American actress (d. 1983)

1936 – Tariq Aziz, Iraqi journalist and politician, Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 2015)

1937 – Saddam Hussein, Iraqi general and politician, 5th President of Iraq (d. 2006)

1937 – Jean Redpath, Scottish singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1941 – Ann-Margret, Swedish-American actress, singer, and dancer

1944 – Alice Waters, American chef and author

1948 – Terry Pratchett, English journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 2015)

1950 – Willie Colón, Puerto Rican-American trombonist and producer

1950 – Jay Leno, American comedian, talk show host, and producer

1960 – Elena Kagan, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1966 – Too Short, American rapper, producer and actor

1974 – Penélope Cruz, Spanish actress and producer

1981 – Jessica Alba, American model and actress