Almanac - Thursday 4/21/22
Today is Thursday, the 21st of April of 2022,
April 21 is the 111th day of the year
254 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rose at 6:25:51 am
and sun will set at 7:52:04 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:08:57 pm.
The first high tide will be at 2:04 am at 6.06 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:25 am at -0.92 feet
The next high tide at 4:55 pm at 4.40 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight at 9:16 pm at 3.22 feet
The Moon is currently 72.3% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 23th of April of 2022 at 4:56 am
Today is…
College Student Grief Awareness Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day
World Creativity and Innovation Day
Today is also… Civil Service Day in India
as it was on his day in 1966 – Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.
Heroic Defense of Veracruz in Mexico
Kang Pan-sok's Birthday in North Korea
Kartini Day in Indonesia
Local Self Government Day in Russia
National Tea Day in the United Kingdom
National Tree Planting Day in Kenya
San Jacinto Day in Texas
Queen's Official Birthday on the Falkland Islands
Tiradentes' Day in Brazil
Vietnam Book Day in Vietnam
On this day in history…
753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).
1789 – John Adams sworn in as 1st US Vice President (nine days before George Washington)
1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax).
1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.
1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.
1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.
1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.
2010 – The controversial Kharkiv Pact (Russian Ukrainian Naval Base for Gas Treaty) is signed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev; it was unilaterally terminated by Russia on March 31, 2014.
2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and 15 deaths from Legionnaires disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1816 – Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1855)
1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (d. 1914)
1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (d. 1920)
1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1985)
1905 – Pat Brown, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Governor of California (d. 1996)
1922 – Alistair MacLean, Scottish novelist and screenwriter (d. 1987)
1924 – Ira Louvin, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1965)
1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms
1932 – Slide Hampton, African-American trombonist and composer
1932 – Elaine May, American actress, comedian, director, and screenwriter
1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family
1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author
1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor
1951 – Tony Danza, American actor and producer
1979 – James McAvoy, Scottish actor