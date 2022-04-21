Almanac - Thursday 4/21/22

Today is Thursday, the 21st of April of 2022,

April 21 is the 111th day of the year

254 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 6:25:51 am

and sun will set at 7:52:04 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:57 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:04 am at 6.06 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:25 am at -0.92 feet

The next high tide at 4:55 pm at 4.40 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight at 9:16 pm at 3.22 feet

The Moon is currently 72.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 23th of April of 2022 at 4:56 am

Today is…

Big Word Day

Bulldogs are Beautiful Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Pizza Cake Day

Keep Off the Grass Day

Kindergarten Day

National Ask An Atheist Day

National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day

National D.A.R.E. Day

National High Five Day

National Yellow Bat Day

Thank You for Libraries Day

Tuna Rights Day

World Creativity and Innovation Day

Today is also… Civil Service Day in India

Grounation Day for Rastafari

as it was on his day in 1966 – Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.

Heroic Defense of Veracruz in Mexico

Kang Pan-sok's Birthday in North Korea

Kartini Day in Indonesia

Local Self Government Day in Russia

National Tea Day in the United Kingdom

National Tree Planting Day in Kenya

San Jacinto Day in Texas

Queen's Official Birthday on the Falkland Islands

Tiradentes' Day in Brazil

Vietnam Book Day in Vietnam

On this day in history…

753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).

1789 – John Adams sworn in as 1st US Vice President (nine days before George Washington)

1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax).

1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.

1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.

1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.

2010 – The controversial Kharkiv Pact (Russian Ukrainian Naval Base for Gas Treaty) is signed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev; it was unilaterally terminated by Russia on March 31, 2014.

2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and 15 deaths from Legionnaires disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1816 – Charlotte Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1855)

1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (d. 1914)

1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (d. 1920)

1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1985)

1905 – Pat Brown, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Governor of California (d. 1996)

1922 – Alistair MacLean, Scottish novelist and screenwriter (d. 1987)

1924 – Ira Louvin, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player (d. 1965)

1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms

1932 – Slide Hampton, African-American trombonist and composer

1932 – Elaine May, American actress, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family

1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author

1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1951 – Tony Danza, American actor and producer

1979 – James McAvoy, Scottish actor