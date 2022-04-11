Almanac - Monday 4/11/22

Today Monday, 11th of April of 2022,

Today is Monday, the 11th of April, 2022,

April 11 is the 101st day of the year

264 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until summer begins

The sun rose just a few minutes ago at 6:39:40 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:42:52 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:11:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:00 am at 2.75 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:04 am at 4.73 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:14 pm at 0.18 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:14 pm at 4.67 feet

The Moon is 70.8% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 16th of April of 2022 at 11:55 am

Barbershop Quartet Day

Holy Monday

International Louie Louie Day

National Cheese Fondue Day

National Eight-Track Tape Day

National Pet Day

National Poutine Day in Canada

National Ranch Water Day

Submarine Day

Today is also…

Juan Santamaría Day, anniversary of his death in the Second Battle of Rivas. in Costa Rica

World Parkinson's Day

On this day in history…

1876 – The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is organized.

1881 – Spelman College is founded in Atlanta, Georgia as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, an institute of higher education for African-American women.

1909 – The city of Tel Aviv is founded.

1947 : Jackie Robinson took to the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers in an exhibition match between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Yankees becoming the first black player to play in Major league baseball. On April 15th he took to the field for Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day when the Dodgers defeat the Boston Braves, 5-3.

1961 – The trial of Adolf Eichmann begins in Jerusalem.

1968 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.

1970 – Apollo Program: Apollo 13 is launched.

1976 – The Apple I is created.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1893 – Dean Acheson, American lawyer and politician, 51st United States Secretary of State (d. 1971)

1914 – Norman McLaren, Scottish-Canadian animator, director, and producer (d. 1987)

1916 – Howard W. Koch, American director and producer (d. 2001)

1928 – Ethel Kennedy, American philanthropist

1930 – Anton LaVey, American occultist, founded the Church of Satan (d. 1997)

1932 – Joel Grey, American actor, singer, and dancer

1933 – Tony Brown, American journalist and academic

1935 – Richard Berry, American singer-songwriter (d. 1997)

1941 – Ellen Goodman, American journalist and author

1955 – Michael Callen, American singer-songwriter and AIDS activist (d. 1993)