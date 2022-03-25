Almanac - Friday 3/25/22

Today is Friday, 25th of March of 2022

March 25 is the 84th day of the year

281 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:02 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:19 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 22 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16:10 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:33 am at 5.71 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:10 pm at -0.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will 7:47 pm at 4.38 feet

The Moon is currently 47.2% visible

Third Quarter

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days on Thursday the 31th of March of 2022 at 11:24 pm

Today is…

International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade

International Waffle Day

National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy

National Lobster Newburg Day

National Medal of Honor Day

No Homework Day

Old New Year's Day

Pecan Day

Tolkien Reading Day

Today is also.

Anniversary of the Arengo and the Feast of the Militants (San Marino)

Cultural Workers Day (Russia)

Empress Menen's Birthday (Rastafari)

EU Talent Day (European Union)

Freedom Day (Belarus)

Independence Day, celebrates the start of Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire, in 1821. (Greece)

International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members (United Nations General Assembly)

International Day of the Unborn Child

Maryland Day (Maryland, United States)

Mother's Day (Slovenia)

New Year's Day (Lady Day) in England, Wales, Ireland, and some of the future United States and Canada from 1155 through 1751, until the Calendar (New Style) Act 1750 moved it to 1 January (and adopted the Gregorian calendar. (The year 1751 began on 25 March; the year 1752 began on 1 January.)

NZ Army Day

Quarter day (first of four) in Ireland and England.

Struggle for Human Rights Day (Slovakia)

Vårfrudagen or Våffeldagen, "Waffle Day" (Sweden, Norway & Denmark)

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1911 – In New York City, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 146 garment workers.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

Lillian E. Fishburne, the first African-American female to hold the rank of Rear Admiral (RDML) in the United States Navy, was born today in 1949.

Toni Cade Bambara was born today in 1939. She challenged masculinist assumptions in black radical discourse of the Sixties and wrote the short fiction Gorilla, My Love.

Gloria Steinem, women’s rights activist, organizer, and journalist, was born today in 1934. She was the founding editor of Ms. Magazine, and also helped found National Women’s Political Caucus, the Women’s Action Alliance, and the Coalition of Labor Union Women.

AND Grammy award winning artist Aretha Franklin born in Memphis, Tennessee, was born today in 1942.

Other Women’s Herstory birthdays today include….

1345 – Blanche of Lancaster (d. 1369)

1347 – Catherine of Siena, Italian philosopher, theologian, and saint (d. 1380)

1491 – Marie d'Albret, Countess of Rethel (d. 1549)

1782 – Caroline Bonaparte, French daughter of Carlo Buonaparte (d. 1839)

1881 – Mary Webb, English author and poet (d. 1927)

1903 – Binnie Barnes, English-American actress (d. 1998)

1910 – Magda Olivero, Italian soprano (d. 2014)

1915 – Dorothy Squires, Welsh singer (d. 1998)

1920 – Usha Mehta, Gandhian and freedom fighter of India (d. 2000)

1921 – Nancy Kelly, American actress (d. 1995)

1921 – Simone Signoret, French actress (d. 1985)

1921 – Alexandra of Yugoslavia, the last Queen of Yugoslavia (d. 1993)

1922 – Eileen Ford, American businesswoman, co-founded Ford Models (d. 2014)

1923 – Bonnie Guitar, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1925 – Flannery O'Connor, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1964)

1925 – Kishori Sinha, Indian politician, social activist and advocate (d. 2016)

1926 – Shirley Jean Rickert, American actress (d. 2009)

1932 – Penelope Gilliatt, English novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1993)

1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women's Media Center

1939 – Toni Cade Bambara, American author, academic, and activist (d. 1995)

1939 – D. C. Fontana, American screenwriter and producer (d. 2019)

1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2018)

1942 – Kim Woodburn, English television host

1945 – Leila Diniz, Brazilian actress (d. 1972)

1948 – Bonnie Bedelia, American actress

1949 – Sue Klebold, American activist

1957 – Christina Boxer, English runner and journalist

1958 – Susie Bright, American journalist, author, and critic

1958 – Lorna Brown, Canadian artist, curator, and writer

1958 – Sisy Chen, Taiwanese journalist and politician

1958 – María Caridad Colón, Cuban javelin thrower and shot putter

1958 – Åsa Torstensson, Swedish politician, 3rd Swedish Minister for Infrastructure

1960 – Brenda Strong, American actress

1962 – Marcia Cross, American actress

1963 – Karen Bruce, English dancer and choreographer

1965 – Stefka Kostadinova, Bulgarian high jumper

1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer

1967 – Debi Thomas, American figure skater and physician

1969 – Cathy Dennis, English singer-songwriter, record producer and actress

1971 – Stacy Dragila, American pole vaulter and coach

1971 – Cammi Granato, American ice hockey player and sportscaster

1971 – Sheryl Swoopes, American basketball player and coach

1973 – Michaela Dorfmeister, Austrian skier

1975 – Melanie Blatt, English singer-songwriter and actress

1975 – Erika Heynatz, Papua New Guinean-Australian model and actress

1977 – Natalie Clein, English cellist and educator

1979 – Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, French sprinter

1980 – Kathrine Sørland, Norwegian fashion model and television presenter

1982 – Danica Patrick, American race car driver

1982 – Jenny Slate, American comedian, actress and author

1984 – Katharine McPhee, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Carmen Rasmusen, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Diana Rennik, Estonian figure skater

1986 – Megan Gibson, American softball player

1989 – Aly Michalka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1994 – Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canadian skier

Also on this day in history…

1957 – United States Customs seizes copies of Allen Ginsberg's poem "Howl" on obscenity grounds.

1965 – Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.

1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world's first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.

2006 – Protesters demanding a new election in Belarus, following the rigged 2006 Belarusian presidential election, clash with riot police. Opposition leader Aleksander Kozulin is among several protesters arrested.

Today’s birthdays include…

1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)

1881 – Béla Bartók, Hungarian pianist and composer (d. 1945)

1901 – Ed Begley, American actor (d. 1970)

1904 – Pete Johnson, American boogie-woogie and jazz pianist (d. 1967)

1918 – Howard Cosell, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1995)

1926 – Gene Shalit, American journalist and critic

1934 – Johnny Burnette, American singer-songwriter (d. 1964)

1938 – Hoyt Axton, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1999)

1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1966 – Jeff Healey, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1972 – Naftali Bennett, Israeli politician, 13th Prime Minister of Israel

1988 – Big Sean, American rapper, singer and songwriter

