Almanac - Thursday 3/24/22

Today is Thursday, the 24th of March of 2022,

March 24 is the 83rd day of the year

282 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until summer begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:06:34 am

and sunset will be at 7:26:24 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:16:29 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:25 am at 5.86 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:52 am at -0.22 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:26 pm at 4.12 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:32 pm at 3.26 feet

The Moon is 58.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tonight at 10:37 pm

Today is…

International Day for Achievers

National Cheesesteak Day

National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day

National Cocktail Day

World Tuberculosis Day

Today is also….

Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Argentina

International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims

National Tree Planting Day in Uganda

Student Day in Scientology

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1921 – The 1921 Women's Olympiad began in Monte Carlo, becoming the first international women's sports event.

In 2002, HALLE BERRY won an Academy Award for her performance in the movie "Monster's Ball" making her the first black woman to win in the Best Actress category.

Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include….

MATILDA JOSLYN GAGE

a suffragist, and women’s rights and Native American rights activist, was born today in 1826. She was a founding member of the National Woman Suffrage Association.

DOROTHY HEIGHT

served over forty years as President of the National Council of Negro Women. She was born today in 1912.

Linda Chase, principal dancer, danced in American Ballet Theatre roles of Sleeping Beauty and Giselle (1937-38), performed with Anthony Tutor and Agnes De Mille, joined Ballet Theater in 1940 which became the American Ballet Theate; March 24, 1897 (1986)

March 24, 1935 – Carol Kaye, one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years

1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1685)

1808 – Maria Malibran, Spanish-French soprano (d. 1836)

1820 – Fanny Crosby, American poet and composer (d. 1915)

1826 – Matilda Joslyn Gage, American activist and author (d. 1898)

1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)

1890 – Agnes Macphail, Canadian educator and politician (d. 1954)

1905 – Pura Santillan-Castrence, Filipino author and diplomat (d. 2007)

1912 – Dorothy Height, African-American educator and activist (d. 2010)

1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (d. 2006

1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (d. 2005)

1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (d. 2018)

1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd Governor of Washington

1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet

1951 – Anna Włodarczyk, Polish long jumper and coach

1953 – Anita L. Allen, African-American lawyer, philosopher, and academic

1960 – Nena, German singer-songwriter and actress

1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian violinist

1962 – Star Jones, African-American lawyer, journalist, and talk show host

1962 – Irina Meszynski, German discus

1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier

1968 – Minarti Timur, Indonesian badminton player

1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress

1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish singer-songwriter and violinist

1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer

1970 – Erica Kennedy, African-American journalist and author (d. 2012)

1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor

1973 – Mette Jacobsen, Danish swimmer

1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress

1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress

1979 – Lake Bell, Jewish-American actress, director, and screenwriter

1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner

1984 – Park Bom, South Korean singer

1985 – Lana, American wrestler and manager

1985 – Haruka Ayase, Japanese actress and singer

1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer

1988 – Aiga Grabuste, Latvian heptathlete

1990 – Keisha Castle-Hughes, Australian-New Zealand actress

1990 – Lacey Evans, American wrestler

1990 – Alyssa Healy, Australian cricketer

1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player

1997 – Mina Myōi, Japanese singer and dancer

Also on this day in history…

1721 – Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now commonly called the Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046–1051.

1854 – President José Gregorio Monagas abolishes slavery in Venezuela.

1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m3) of crude oil after running aground.

2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Today’s birthdays also include…

1834 – William Morris, English textile designer, poet, and author (d. 1896)

1855 – Andrew W. Mellon, American banker, financier, and diplomat, 49th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1937)

1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-Jewish American magician and actor (d. 1926)

1886 – Edward Weston, American photographer (d. 1958)

1887 – Roscoe Arbuckle, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1933)

1897 – Wilhelm Reich, Austrian-American psychotherapist and academic (d. 1957)

1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)

1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)

1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)

1911 – Joseph Barbera, American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2006)

1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore (d. 2021)

1919 – Robert Heilbroner, American economist and historian (d. 2005)

1926 – Dario Fo, Italian playwright, actor, director, and composer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)

1933 – Lee Mendelson, American television producer (d. 2019)

1938 – David Irving, English historian and author

1948 – Lee Oskar, Jewish-Danish musician

1949 – Nick Lowe, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer, founded the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation

1960 – Scott Pruett, American race car

1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur