Almanac - Thursday 3/24/22
Today is Thursday, the 24th of March of 2022,
March 24 is the 83rd day of the year
282 days remain until the end of the year.
89 days until summer begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:06:34 am
and sunset will be at 7:26:24 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:16:29 pm.
The first high tide was at 3:25 am at 5.86 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:52 am at -0.22 feet
The next high tide will be at 6:26 pm at 4.12 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:32 pm at 3.26 feet
The Moon is 58.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tonight at 10:37 pm
Today is…
International Day for Achievers
National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day
Today is also….
Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice in Argentina
International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims
National Tree Planting Day in Uganda
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1921 – The 1921 Women's Olympiad began in Monte Carlo, becoming the first international women's sports event.
In 2002, HALLE BERRY won an Academy Award for her performance in the movie "Monster's Ball" making her the first black woman to win in the Best Actress category.
Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include….
MATILDA JOSLYN GAGE
a suffragist, and women’s rights and Native American rights activist, was born today in 1826. She was a founding member of the National Woman Suffrage Association.
DOROTHY HEIGHT
served over forty years as President of the National Council of Negro Women. She was born today in 1912.
Linda Chase, principal dancer, danced in American Ballet Theatre roles of Sleeping Beauty and Giselle (1937-38), performed with Anthony Tutor and Agnes De Mille, joined Ballet Theater in 1940 which became the American Ballet Theate; March 24, 1897 (1986)
March 24, 1935 – Carol Kaye, one of the most prolific and widely heard bass guitarists, playing on an estimated 10,000 recordings in a career spanning over 50 years
1628 – Sophie Amalie of Brunswick-Lüneburg (d. 1685)
1808 – Maria Malibran, Spanish-French soprano (d. 1836)
1820 – Fanny Crosby, American poet and composer (d. 1915)
1826 – Matilda Joslyn Gage, American activist and author (d. 1898)
1883 – Dorothy Campbell, Scottish-American golfer (d. 1945)
1890 – Agnes Macphail, Canadian educator and politician (d. 1954)
1905 – Pura Santillan-Castrence, Filipino author and diplomat (d. 2007)
1912 – Dorothy Height, African-American educator and activist (d. 2010)
1920 – Mary Stolz, American author (d. 2006
1922 – Onna White, Canadian dancer and choreographer (d. 2005)
1946 – Kitty O'Neil, American stuntwoman (d. 2018)
1947 – Christine Gregoire, American lawyer and politician, 22nd Governor of Washington
1949 – Tabitha King, American author and poet
1951 – Anna Włodarczyk, Polish long jumper and coach
1953 – Anita L. Allen, African-American lawyer, philosopher, and academic
1960 – Nena, German singer-songwriter and actress
1962 – Angèle Dubeau, Canadian violinist
1962 – Star Jones, African-American lawyer, journalist, and talk show host
1962 – Irina Meszynski, German discus
1967 – Diann Roffe, American skier
1968 – Minarti Timur, Indonesian badminton player
1970 – Lara Flynn Boyle, American actress
1970 – Sharon Corr, Irish singer-songwriter and violinist
1970 – Judith Draxler, Austrian swimmer
1970 – Erica Kennedy, African-American journalist and author (d. 2012)
1971 – Tig Notaro, American comedian and actor
1973 – Mette Jacobsen, Danish swimmer
1974 – Alyson Hannigan, American actress
1977 – Jessica Chastain, American actress
1979 – Lake Bell, Jewish-American actress, director, and screenwriter
1984 – Lucy Wangui Kabuu, Kenyan runner
1984 – Park Bom, South Korean singer
1985 – Lana, American wrestler and manager
1985 – Haruka Ayase, Japanese actress and singer
1987 – Yuma Asami, Japanese actress and singer
1988 – Aiga Grabuste, Latvian heptathlete
1990 – Keisha Castle-Hughes, Australian-New Zealand actress
1990 – Lacey Evans, American wrestler
1990 – Alyssa Healy, Australian cricketer
1991 – Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenian tennis player
1997 – Mina Myōi, Japanese singer and dancer
Also on this day in history…
1721 – Johann Sebastian Bach dedicated six concertos to Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt, now commonly called the Brandenburg Concertos, BWV 1046–1051.
1854 – President José Gregorio Monagas abolishes slavery in Venezuela.
1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m3) of crude oil after running aground.
2018 – Students across the United States stage the March for Our Lives demanding gun control in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Today’s birthdays also include…
1834 – William Morris, English textile designer, poet, and author (d. 1896)
1855 – Andrew W. Mellon, American banker, financier, and diplomat, 49th United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1937)
1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-Jewish American magician and actor (d. 1926)
1886 – Edward Weston, American photographer (d. 1958)
1887 – Roscoe Arbuckle, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1933)
1897 – Wilhelm Reich, Austrian-American psychotherapist and academic (d. 1957)
1901 – Ub Iwerks, American animator, director, and producer, co-created Mickey Mouse (d. 1971)
1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)
1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)
1911 – Joseph Barbera, American animator, director, and producer, co-founded Hanna-Barbera (d. 2006)
1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore (d. 2021)
1919 – Robert Heilbroner, American economist and historian (d. 2005)
1926 – Dario Fo, Italian playwright, actor, director, and composer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)
1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)
1933 – Lee Mendelson, American television producer (d. 2019)
1938 – David Irving, English historian and author
1948 – Lee Oskar, Jewish-Danish musician
1949 – Nick Lowe, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer
1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, American fashion designer, founded the Tommy Hilfiger Corporation
1960 – Scott Pruett, American race car
1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur