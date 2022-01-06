Almanac - Thursday 1/6/22

Today is Thursday, the 6th of January of 2022,

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:25:35 am

and the sun sets at 5:07:00 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:16:17 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:03 am at 5.40 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:17 am at 2.66 feet

The next high tide at 12:52 pm at 5.88 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 7:47 pm at -0.56 feet

The Moon is 18.8% visible

a Waxing Crescent moon

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 9th of January of 2022 at 10:11 am

Today is…

Apple Tree Day

Bean Day

Cuddle Up Day

Epiphany

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Iraq

Christmas in the Armenian Apostolic Church

Christmas Eve in Russia

Christmas Eve in Ukraine

Christmas Eve in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Christmas Eve in North Macedonia

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day in Western Christianity or Theophany in Eastern Christianity, and its related observances:

Befana Day in Italy

Little Christmas in Ireland

Þrettándinn in Iceland

Pathet Lao Day in Laos

On this day in history…

1066 – Following the death of Edward the Confessor on the previous day, the Witan meets to confirm Harold Godwinson as the new King of England; Harold is crowned the same day, sparking a succession crisis that will eventually lead to the Norman conquest of England.

1492 – The Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella enter Granada at the conclusion of the Granada War.

1838 – Alfred Vail and colleagues demonstrate a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1847 – Samuel Colt obtains his first contract for the sale of revolver pistols to the United States government.

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1912 – German geophysicist Alfred Wegener first presents his theory of continental drift.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2005 – American Civil Rights Movement: Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner.

2021 – Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attack the United States Capitol to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in five deaths and evacuation of the US Congress.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer, and humanitarian (d. 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (d. 2012)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (d. 2005)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1967 – A. R. Rahman, Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician, and philanthropist

1968 – John Singleton, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian