Almanac - Thursday 12/30/21

Today is Thursday, the 30th of December, 2021

December 30 is the 364th day of the year

One day remains until the end of the year.

and 79 days until Spring.

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:59 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:01:02 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:13:00 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:41 am at 2.29 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:03 am at 6.70 feet

The next low tide at 2:12 pm at -0.55 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:01 pm at 4.58 feet

The Moon is currently 15% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am

Today is…

The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas where one gives their true love six geese a-laying

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Today is also…

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province

Rizal Day in The Philippines

The fifth day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Nia/Purpose ...

On this day in history…

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (d. 2002)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)

1942 – Fred Ward, American actor

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Matt Lauer, American television journalist and anchor

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1961 – Ben Johnson, Jamaican-Canadian sprinter

1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State

1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman