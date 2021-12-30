Almanac - Thursday 12/30/21
Today is Thursday, the 30th of December, 2021
December 30 is the 364th day of the year
One day remains until the end of the year.
and 79 days until Spring.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:24:59 am
and the sun sets this afternoon at 5:01:02 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:13:00 pm.
The first low tide will be at 12:41 am at 2.29 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:03 am at 6.70 feet
The next low tide at 2:12 pm at -0.55 feet
and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:01 pm at 4.58 feet
The Moon is currently 15% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 2nd of January of 2022 at 10:33 am
Today is…
The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas where one gives their true love six geese a-laying
Falling Needles Family Fest Day
Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute
National Bicarbonate of Soda Day
Today is also…
Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province
Rizal Day in The Philippines
The fifth day of Kwanzaa
Today’s principle is Nia/Purpose ...
On this day in history…
1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.
1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.
1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)
1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)
1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)
1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)
1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (d. 2002)
1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)
1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)
1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor
1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster
1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)
1937 – Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)
1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)
1942 – Fred Ward, American actor
1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)
1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet
1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host
1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist
1957 – Matt Lauer, American television journalist and anchor
1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright
1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host
1961 – Ben Johnson, Jamaican-Canadian sprinter
1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State
1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer
1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer
1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman