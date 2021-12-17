Almanac - Friday Dec 17, 2021

Today is Friday, the 17th of December of 2021,

December 17 is the 351st day of the year

14 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until winter begins

Winter solstice 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 7:58 AM on Tuesday December 21

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:19:38 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:12 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:06:25 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:58 am at 2.91 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:49 am at 6.21 feet

The next low tide at 4:05 pm at -0.38 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:07 pm at 4.72 feet

the Moon is currently 97.6% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous moon

We can call it a Full Moon tomorrow Saturday the 18th of December of 2021 at 8:36 pm

Today is…

National Maple Syrup Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Pan American Aviation Day

Underdog Day

Wright Brothers Day

Today is also…

Accession Day in Bahrain

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Kurdish Flag Day for the Global Kurdish population

National Day in Bhutan

On this day in history…

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.

1538 – Pope Paul III excommunicates Henry VIII of England.

1777 – American Revolution: France formally recognizes the United States.

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City.

1819 – Simón Bolívar declares the independence of Gran Colombia in Angostura (now Ciudad Bolívar in Venezuela).

1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.

1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1943 – All Chinese are again permitted to become citizens of the United States upon the repeal of the Act of 1882 and the introduction of the Magnuson Act.

1989 – The Simpsons premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".

2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 1961.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1807 – John Greenleaf Whittier, American poet and activist (d. 1892)

1873 – Ford Madox Ford, English novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1939)

1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1950)

1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (d. 1979)

1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1987)

1929 – William Safire, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (d. 2010)

1931 – Dave Madden, Canadian-American actor (d. 2014)

1935 – Cal Ripken Sr., American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1999)

1942 – Paul Butterfield, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1987)

1946 – Eugene Levy, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter