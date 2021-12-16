Almanac - Thursday 12/16/2021

Today is Thursday, the 16th of December, 2021

December 16 is the 350th day of the year

15 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until Winter Solstice

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:19:01 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:52:49 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:05:55 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:18 am at 2.60 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:19 am at 6.19 feet

The next low tide at 3:32 pm at -0.19 feet a

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:23 pm at 4.62 feet

The Moon is currently 94.0% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days Saturday the 18th of December of 2021 at 8:36 pm

"16 December" is the name of 2002 Hindi-language film.

Today is...

Barbie and Barney Backlash Day

Boston Tea Party Day

Day of Reconciliation (South Africa)

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Stupid Toy Day

Today is also...

National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.

National Sports Day in Thailand

The first day of Las Posadas in Mexico, Latin America

The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses in The Philippines

Victory Day in Bangladesh

Victory Day in India

On this day in history...

1653 – English Interregnum: The Protectorate: Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland.

1773 – American Revolution: Boston Tea Party: Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians dump hundreds of crates of tea into Boston harbor as a protest against the Tea Act.

1826 – Benjamin W. Edwards rides into Mexican-controlled Nacogdoches, Texas, and declares himself ruler of the Republic of Fredonia.

1903 – Taj Mahal Palace & Tower hotel in Bombay first opens its doors to guests.

1947 – William Shockley, John Bardeen and Walter Brattain build the first practical point-contact transistor.

1978 – Cleveland, Ohio becomes the first major American city to default on its financial obligations since the Great Depression.

1991 – Kazakhstan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)

1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1967)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997) 1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978)

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, British science fiction writer (d. 2008)

1926 – Jeffrey Stone, American actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (d. 1982)

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1946 – Trevor Pinnock, English harpsichord player and conductor

1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter