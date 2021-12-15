Almanac Wednesday 12/15/21

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of December of 2021,

December 15 is the 349th day of the year

16 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:18:22 am

and the sun sets at 4:52:27 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:05:24 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:36 am at 2.22 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:49 am at 6.13 feet

and the next low tide at 2:56 pm at 0.09 feet

and the next high tide at 9:33 pm at 4.47 feet

The Moon is currently 89.1% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 18th of December of 2021 at 8:36 pm

Bill of Rights Day

Cat Herders' Day

International Tea Day

National Cupcake Day

National Lemon Cupcake Day

National Wear Your Pearls Day

Today is also…

2nd Amendment Day in South Carolina

Homecoming Day on the English Channel Island of Alderney

Kingdom Day in The Netherlands

Zamenhof Day in the International Esperanto Community

On this day in history…

1791 – The United States Bill of Rights becomes law when ratified by the Virginia General Assembly.

1893 – Symphony No. 9 ("From the New World" a.k.a. the "New World Symphony") by Antonín Dvořák premieres in a public afternoon rehearsal at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a concert premiere on the evening of December 16.

1903 – Italian American food cart vendor Italo Marchiony receives a U.S. patent for inventing a machine that makes ice cream cones.

1905 – The Pushkin House is established in Saint Petersburg, Russia, to preserve the cultural heritage of Alexander Pushkin.

1939 – Gone with the Wind (highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew's Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces that the United States will recognize the People's Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan).

2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

AD 37 – Nero, Roman emperor (d. 68)

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, French architect and engineer, co-designed the Eiffel Tower (d. 1923)

1891 – A.P. Carter, American country singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1960)

1892 – J. Paul Getty, American-English businessman and art collector, founded Getty Oil (d. 1976)

1911 – Stan Kenton, American pianist and composer (d. 1979)

1913 – Muriel Rukeyser, American poet, academic, and activist (d. 1980)

1916 – Buddy Cole, American pianist and conductor (d. 1964)

1919 – Max Yasgur, American dairy farmer and host of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (d. 1973)

1930 – Edna O'Brien, Irish novelist, playwright, poet and short story writer

1933 – Tim Conway, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1944 – Chico Mendes, Brazilian trade union leader and activist (d. 1988)

1949 – Don Johnson, American actor

1950 – Melanie Chartoff, American actress and comedian