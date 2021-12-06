Almanac - Monday 12/6/2021

Today is Monday, the 6th of December of 2021,

December 6 is the 340th day of the year

25 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:11:30 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:45 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:01:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:47 am at 5.21 feet

The first low tide was at 5:22 am at 3.06 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:16 am at 7.0 feet

and the next low tide at 6.29 pm at -1.6 feet.

The Moon is 7.4% visible

We had the new moon over the weekend

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Friday the 10th of December of 2021 at 5:36 pm

Miners' Day

Mitten Tree Day

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women (Canada)

National Gazpacho Day

National Microwave Oven Day

National Pawnbrokers Day

Put on Your Own Shoes Day

St. Nicholas Day

Walt Disney Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Founding of Quito in Ecuador

Armed Forces Day in Ukraine

Constitution Day in Spain

Day of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Finland from Russia in 1917.

On this day in history…

1884 – The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., is completed.

1897 – London becomes the world's first city to host licensed taxicabs.

1933 – U.S. federal judge John M. Woolsey rules that James Joyce's novel Ulysses is not obscene.

1967 – Adrian Kantrowitz performs the first human heart transplant in the United States.

1969 – Altamont Free Concert: At a free concert performed by the Rolling Stones, eighteen-year old Meredith Hunter is stabbed to death by Hells Angels security guards.

1973 – The Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States House of Representatives votes 387–35 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On November 27, the Senate confirmed him 92–3.)

1998 – in Venezuela, Hugo Chávez is victorious in presidential elections.

1999 – A&M Records, Inc. v. Napster, Inc.: The Recording Industry Association of America sues the peer-to-peer file-sharing service Napster, alleging copyright infringement.

2006 – NASA reveals photographs taken by Mars Global Surveyor suggesting the presence of liquid water on Mars.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, American soldier, author, and poet (d. 1918)

1896 – Ira Gershwin, American songwriter (d. 1983)

1898 – Alfred Eisenstaedt, German-American photographer and journalist (d. 1995)

1900 – Agnes Moorehead, American actress (d. 1974)

1908 – Baby Face Nelson, American gangster (d. 1934)

1920 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (d. 2012)

1924 – Wally Cox, American actor (d. 1973)

1929 – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, German-Austrian cellist and conductor (d. 2016)

1936 – David Ossman, American writer and

1955 – Steven Wright, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1956 – Peter Buck, American guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1967 – Judd Apatow, American director, producer, and screenwriter